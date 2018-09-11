During its meeting June 22 in Ogallala, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission (NGPC) decided to act on a staff recommendation and approve a mountain lion hunting season for 2019.
The season will be held only for only the Pine Ridge area, which the commission has established to be a population capable of surviving a harvest, and will allow for up to eight mountain lions to be taken, with up to four being females.
According to a NGPC press release, “the season will allow the population to remain resilient and healthy, while halting growth or moderately reducing the population size. This will initiate a reduction of the population density in the Pine Ridge to one similar to that of other states that allow mountain lion hunting.”
640 total permits will be issued for the season, which will run from January 1 through February 28, 2019. The area will be divided into two sub-units, a north and a south, for the purposes of the season with each sub-unit having 320 total permits.
The north sub-unit will consist of lands north of U.S. Highway 20 and the south sub-unit will be those lands south of Highway 20. Four lions will be allowed to be taken from each sub-unit, with up to two being female.
Once the allowed harvest has been taken on a sub-unit that sub-unit will be closed.
Splitting the Pine Ridge into two units allows Game and Parks to achieve slightly differing objectives with each area, according to Sam Wilson, Mountain Lion and Furbearer Specialist for the Commission.
“The northern unit is focused more on private land, and the southern unit allows public hunting,” he says.
“We wanted to provide the opportunity for people to get out and hunt mountain lions. (In the) split unit north of Highway 20 public lands are closed to help focus harvest and harvest opportunity onto private lands,” Wilson says. “The Southern sub unit has more public land on it…so we left that open to make sure people, particularly those who aren’t from the area and don’t know private land owners, had the opportunity to hunt some public land.”
The use of dogs will not be allowed for the season unless limits and/or sub-limits are not reached by February 28. In that circumstance, permits will be granted to unsuccessful permittees via a lottery as part of an auxiliary season to run from March 15-31. Permits equal to the number of animals remaining within the initial limits will be awarded through the lottery with those winning having the ability to hunt with the aid of dogs.
Baiting and trapping will not be allowed during any season according the NGPC.
A divisive issue in Nebraska by nature, the meeting featured members of the public who spoke for the hunting season as well as those who spoke against. According to Wilson, a few spoke in favor and few spoke against, but it was his observation that the amount of public participation in the meeting was typical for a regular meeting of the Commission.
In June The Chadron Record staff received a statement from the Humane Society of the United States outlining the organizations opposition to the decision.
In that statement Jocelyn Nickerson, Nebraska state director for the Society, comments, “opening up a trophy hunt on Nebraska’s mountain lions is cruel and unwarranted, and amounts to a death sentence for our state’s still fragile Pine Ridge population. Multiple cats already die each year in Nebraska from human causes, such as poaching and vehicle collisions. The mountain lion population cannot withstand additional killing, and we call on Nebraska Game and Parks to embrace a management approach that instead focuses on conserving and protecting the still fragile population of mountain lions.
“Voting on the same day that the public comment period ended has the appearance of a reckless rush to judgment. It suggests that the commission failed its statutory obligation to perform ‘due investigation’ and give ‘due regard’ to the distribution of the population, its breeding habits, causes of depletion and ‘other conditions affecting the protection, preservation, and propagation’ of Nebraska’s mountain lions prior to taking action.”
In response, Wilson says that prescribing hunts for a population of mountain lions is area specific.
“We use the research we gathered on the actual mountain lion population on the Pine Ridge, some other groups are quoting research that happened in other states,” Wilson says. “We believe we have the best available science for this population here (in the Pine Ridge).”
According to Wilson, when considering the possibility of a hunting season, the NGPC considers all causes of mortality.
“The hunting season is prescribed for one year, so we can, of course, look at our next population estimate which will be coming up shortly after this hunting season would end, and can adjust our management as needed to make sure we have a healthy and resilient population that’s in balance with social acceptance there in the Pine Ridge,” Wilson says.