Researchers with the U.S. Geological Survey are collecting data on hyperpigmentation, also known as Blotchy Bass Syndrome, in freshwater bass species associated with a virus.

The virus has never been identified in humans or common domestic pets. As long as the fish are in good condition, they're safe to handle and eat if cooked properly.

Angler reports of both non-blotchy and blotchy fish are needed for the study.

South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks asks anglers to please report catches of any bass via the 2023 Blotchy Bass Bonanza in the Angler’s Atlas MyCatch app. The app and registration for the event is free.

Whenever anglers go out, they can open the app and click the “start trip” button. Then, using the app, take photos of every bass caught, blotchy or not. Game, Fish & Parks would prefer the fish be laying on a measuring board or next to a measuring device, but that is not a requirement. All photos are appreciated.

All the photos and location information are uploaded to the anglers in the app once the “end trip” button is pushed. The app then shares the angler's name, watershed information and photos with the app development team. Specific locations are not shared.

Each recorded trip is an entry for a $100 gift card drawing. Anglers can go back into the app to save photos to their phone’s photo library.

For more information about the blotchy bass research visit: www.usgs.gov/centers/eesc/science/investigating-blotchy-bass-syndrome-black-basses?fbclid=IwAR0UXrQP8UcjANBX2ZrQ0zqMhvAjNRVZGOJN_70srZp5FLNFz4BkbNTLFuY