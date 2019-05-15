GFP Commission proposes changes to archery deer season
The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission proposed three changes that would impact nonresident archery hunters for the 2019 deer hunting season. In addition, one change was proposed that would impact resident archery hunters.
The Commission’s proposal would first impose a delayed start date for nonresident archery deer hunters on public lands; including private land leased by the department for public access in the Walk-In Area program. That delayed start date would be the first Saturday after Labor Day. The proposal would not change the start date on private lands for nonresident archery hunters.
The Commission also proposed to establish an application deadline of August 1 for nonresident archery deer hunters. Any nonresident archery application received after that date would result in the license being valid only on private land; not including Walk-In Areas.
A limit of 500 archery access permits for the Custer National Forest (Unit 35L) located in Harding County was also proposed. Those access permits would be distributed, via a lottery process, to 400 residents and 100 nonresidents.
To comment in person, the public hearing will be held June 6 at 1 p.m. MDT in Pierre. Individuals can comment online or mail comments to 523 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, SD 57501. To be included in the public record and to be considered by the Commission, comments must include a full name and city of residence.
Wyoming G&F to discus mountain lion seasons
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department invites you to participate in a meeting in Sundance to discuss mountain lion hunting seasons on May 29. The Sundance meeting will be held at 4 p.m. at the Crook County Courthouse.
Newcastle Wildlife Biologist Joe Sandrini said, "If you are affected by these regulations, please take the time to review them and provide us with any concerns or suggestions you might have for improving them. The Commission takes public input very seriously, and at times ideas generated by the public can be incorporated to improve rule changes."
Proposed changes to regulation and harvest strategies are highlighted in the draft regulations which are available online at wgfd.wyo.gov, under the Regulations tab. “Regulations and harvest strategies are evaluated every three years for mountain lions,” adds Sandrini.
Wyoming big game deadlines coming up
The May 31 deadline for Wyoming resident and nonresident big game hunters to submit applications for limited quota deer and antelope licenses is approaching. May 31 is also the deadline for resident elk.
Deciding what Wyoming application to submit is now easier than ever with the Wyoming Game and Fish Hunt Planner. The tool, on the Game and Fish website, helps hunters with their applications with interactive, in-depth mapping. For each species, hunters can see an overview of all the hunt areas in the state and choose individual areas to explore. Different colors designate private and public lands, and users can see public and county roads. Changing the map base layers also allows hunters to toggle between views like road maps or satellite imagery.
In addition to the hunt area maps, each area also has details about topography and how easy the land is to access. Other public hunting locations are marked with points for the Game and Fish wildlife habitat management areas, walk-in and hunter management areas.
All applications must be made online by midnight MDT on May 31. For those who may not have access to a computer or need assistance applying, Game and Fish has computer stations at each of the Regional Offices and at the Cheyenne Headquarters. Hunters who have questions about applying online can call Game and Fish at (307) 777-4600.