Gingerbread Village returns for holiday season

The Gingerbread Village and accompanying activity table are on display in the visitor center through the holiday season. There is no admission charge to visit the display or the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, 415 Fifth Ave.

The museum and visitor center is hosting family fun activities throughout the holiday season.

‘Reindeer Games’

The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center will conduct two sessions of Play Off the Page for young actors on Saturday, Dec. 19. The deadline to register is Thursday, Dec. 17.

“In a Play Off the Page, young actors rehearse a short reader’s theatre script for two hours and then immediately perform it,” said museum and visitor center Director Kristi Thielen, who will direct the two productions. “The play is titled ‘Reindeer Games,’ and is a Christmas comedy about a year when Santa’s reindeer threaten to go on strike.”

Students in third grade and older may sign up to be in the production. A morning session will rehearse from 10 a.m. to noon, then immediately perform the play for family and friends. The afternoon session will rehearse from 1 to 3 p.m. and then immediately give a performance for family and friends.