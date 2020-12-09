Gingerbread Village returns for holiday season

The fourth annual Gingerbread Village display is now on exhibit at the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center in Belle Fourche. The village and its sets were a gift to the Tri-State from Johanna Meier of Spearfish. Meier, a philanthropist and internationally recognized singer, is the daughter of Black Hills Passion Play founders Josef and Clare Meier.
Gingerbread Village includes 15 ceramic houses and dozens of accent pieces. This year, it has been arranged to include a village business area, and a “gingerbread recreation” area – including skaters on a pond – flanking a residential area. The residences include a peppermint fence leading to the Gingerbread King’s castle.
The design concept for 2020 was created by Tri-State volunteers Mary Wendt and Gary and Charlotte Fladmoe, with assistance by collections archivist Jada Udager, and store and volunteer manager Kim Reausaw.
The Gingerbread Village display is accompanied by a gingerbread children’s activity table. The table includes coloring sheets, a take-home workbook, materials to make a craft gingerbread girl or boy and an interactive picture book, “Gingerbread Land,” for young readers. Children may also put their name in the drawing for the book “Gingerbread Pirates,” which will be given away Dec. 23.
Children who visit the Gingerbread Village are encouraged to complete the coordinating scavenger hunt. Those who successfully complete it will receive a peppermint candy cane in the gift shop.
The Gingerbread Village and accompanying activity table are on display in the visitor center through the holiday season. There is no admission charge to visit the display or the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, 415 Fifth Ave.
The museum and visitor center is hosting family fun activities throughout the holiday season.
‘Reindeer Games’
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center will conduct two sessions of Play Off the Page for young actors on Saturday, Dec. 19. The deadline to register is Thursday, Dec. 17.
“In a Play Off the Page, young actors rehearse a short reader’s theatre script for two hours and then immediately perform it,” said museum and visitor center Director Kristi Thielen, who will direct the two productions. “The play is titled ‘Reindeer Games,’ and is a Christmas comedy about a year when Santa’s reindeer threaten to go on strike.”
Students in third grade and older may sign up to be in the production. A morning session will rehearse from 10 a.m. to noon, then immediately perform the play for family and friends. The afternoon session will rehearse from 1 to 3 p.m. and then immediately give a performance for family and friends.
Each production has roles for nine reindeer and an elf. Participants may sign up for either the morning session or the afternoon session.
Cost for participation is $2 per person or free with membership; all participants must pre-register. Walk-ins will not be accepted. There is no admission charge for those who attend the performances. To pre-register or for more information, call 605-723-1200.
Christmas bells
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center will host its final Family Fun Day of 2020 at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20. The event will be “Christmas Crafts: Bells.” Families will learn the history of bells — including Christmas bells — then get a chance to do some bell-related crafts while watching holiday films on the TVs in the complex.
There will be a drawing for the holiday book “There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Bell.” Free take-home packets with puzzles, games and information about bells will be available for all. Refreshments will be served.
Admission is $2 per person or free with museum membership. Masks are strongly suggested; sanitizing and social distancing will be utilized. For more information or to make reservations, call 605-723-1200.
