Girl Scouts, crisis shelter seeking volunteers

The Helpline Center announced some volunteer needs in the Black Hills.

Cookies, Corks & Brews committee members, Girl Scouts – Dakota Horizons

Cookies, Corks & Brews is an evening of Girl Scout Cookie-inspired original dessert creations from chefs at some of the area’s favorite restaurants, plus hors d’oeuvres paired with local wine and beer, along with a live and silent auction. Committee members will work with Girl Scouts -- Dakota Horizons to identify local businesses that can make donations to the silent/live auction at Cookies, Corks & Brews, which will be May 2 in Rapid City.

Donations may include goods and/or services, gift cards or fun local experiences. Committee members’ responsibilities includes attending committee meetings (up to four will be held from January to May 2023). Most meetings last an hour, and the time will be set to accommodate the availability of volunteers. Committee members also will commit to and follow a set schedule to finish tasks, and help recruit volunteers for the Cookies, Corks & Brews set-up, tear-down and other responsibilities during the pre-event and on the day of the event. Committee members also will attend the event and participate in post-evaluation meetings to provide suggestions or improving or expanding the event.

Committee members must be at least 21 years old. Go to volunteer.helplinecenter.org to sign up to volunteer. For more information, contact Darci Hustrulid, 605-343-6355.

Troop leaders and co-leaders for outreach troops, Girl Scouts – Dakota Horizons

Girl Scouts is the world’s largest organization for girls. Girl Scouts helps girls gain courage, confidence and character. Volunteering with Girl Scouts can be flexible and tailored to meet the needs and talents of volunteers and girls. Current volunteer opportunities are for troop leaders and co-leaders, and community center troop volunteers. All volunteers must complete the Girl Scouts’ volunteer application process, including a background check and interview, to become an approved Girl Scout volunteer. Go to volunteer.helplinecenter.org to sign up to volunteer. For more information, contact Darci Hustrulid, 605-343-6355.

Snow removal and shelter/crisis line volunteers, Crisis Intervention Shelter Service, Sturgis

Volunteers are needed to remove snow this winter at the Sturgis location, 832 Sherman St. Shelter and crisis line volunteers are needed to interact with women and children who are staying in the shelter at CISS and to help answer the 24-hour crisis line. Shelter/crisis line volunteers are cross-trained to provide crisis intervention, advocacy, education and practical assistance to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Go to volunteer.helplinecenter.org to sign up to volunteer. For more information, contact Ashley Rennie at 605-347-0050.