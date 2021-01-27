Girls see reverse results at Gering, Gordon

The Chadron High girls’ basketball team, which had edged Gering 34-32 on Anika Burke’s 3-pointer on the buzzer at home on Jan. 5, didn’t have that kind of fortune Friday night, when the Lady Bulldogs dominated down the stretch and won 41-36.
But the Lady Cardinals, who fell to Gordon-Rushville in the Middle School Gym 32-29 on Dec. 11, avenged that loss while toppling the Mustangs 41-29 in Gordon on Saturday night.
The split gives the Cards a 9-6 record, the same as the boys’ team has with just three weeks remaining on the schedules.
The Cardinals got off to an extra slow start at Gering, trailing 12-3 at the end of the first period and 23-9 at halftime. They took up a lot of slack in the third quarter, when they outscored the Bulldogs 19-7.
The Cards still trailed 30-28 entering the fourth frame, but after Gering scored first, soon went on an 8-0 run take the lead 36-32 with 4:20 remaining. Unfortunately for the visitors, that’s where their rally ended. They continued to hustle and scrap, but never scored again and Gering closed out the action with a 9-0 spurt, to win by five points.
Just one player scored in double figures for either team. That was Gering sophomore Madison Seiler, who made had missed her first three free shots in the game, but made them all in the fourth quarter while scoring six of her team’s final seven points.
Seiler also won the state Class B cross country title last fall.
Gering also got nine points from senior guard Cloey Fries, seven of them in the second quarter.
Chadron was paced by freshman Demi Ferguson with eight points, six of them in the third frame. Jacey Garrett added seven points before fouling out with 2:36 to play. Burke, Miraiah Fuller and Laney Klemke all finished with six.
On Saturday night, the Cardinals were ahead 10-7 after the first quarter and gradually widened the margin during the ensuing action. They were on top 21-15 at halftime and 32-22 at the end of the third. Freshman Jaleigh McCartney made Chadron’s only field goal in the fourth stanza, but the Cards sank seven of 11 free throws to seal the outcome.
McCartney’s 11 points paced the winners. Ferguson added 10, Macey Daniels seven and Garrett six.
Jayla Brehmer, a 5-9 senior, led the Mustangs with 16 points, the same as she scored when the teams met in December. Sophomore AJ McKimmey added seven. Their team is now 12-6.
Gering 41, Chadron 36
Chadron--Demi Ferguson 8, Jacey Garrett 7, Anika Burke 6, Micaiah Fuller 6, Laney Klemke 6, Jaleigh McCartney 3. Totals: 13 (1) 9-17 36 points.
Gering--Madison Seiler 10, Cloey Fries 9, Sydnee Winkler 7, Nickie Todd 6, Kiara Aguallo 5, Carleigh Pzanka 4. Totals: 14 (1) 12-23 41 points.
Chadron 3 6 19 8 ---36
Gering 12 11 7 11 ----41
3-pointers: Chad--McCartney, 1. Ger--Winkler, 1.
Chadron 41, Gordon-Rushville 29
Chadron--Jaleigh McCartney 11, Demi Ferguson 10, Macey Daniels 7, Jacey Garrett 6, Anika Burke 3, Makinley Fuller 2, Laney Klemke 2. Totals: 13 (3) 9-16 41 points.
Gor-Rush--Jayla Brehmer 17, Haley Johnson 5, Bree Lovell 3, Kee Lovell 2, AJ McKimmey 1, Reaghan Schultz 1. Totals: 11 (2) 5-12 29 points.
Chadron 10 11 11 9 ---41
Gor-Rush 7 8 7 7 ---29
3-pointers: McCartney 2, Daniels 1. Gor-Rush--Johnson 1, B. Lovell 1.