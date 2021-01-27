Girls see reverse results at Gering, Gordon

The Chadron High girls’ basketball team, which had edged Gering 34-32 on Anika Burke’s 3-pointer on the buzzer at home on Jan. 5, didn’t have that kind of fortune Friday night, when the Lady Bulldogs dominated down the stretch and won 41-36.

But the Lady Cardinals, who fell to Gordon-Rushville in the Middle School Gym 32-29 on Dec. 11, avenged that loss while toppling the Mustangs 41-29 in Gordon on Saturday night.

The split gives the Cards a 9-6 record, the same as the boys’ team has with just three weeks remaining on the schedules.

The Cardinals got off to an extra slow start at Gering, trailing 12-3 at the end of the first period and 23-9 at halftime. They took up a lot of slack in the third quarter, when they outscored the Bulldogs 19-7.

The Cards still trailed 30-28 entering the fourth frame, but after Gering scored first, soon went on an 8-0 run take the lead 36-32 with 4:20 remaining. Unfortunately for the visitors, that’s where their rally ended. They continued to hustle and scrap, but never scored again and Gering closed out the action with a 9-0 spurt, to win by five points.