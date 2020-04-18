Golf courses go the social distance to remain open

The courses have pulled tee markers, water coolers, ball washers and rakes from all bunkers.

Once on the putting surface, some courses use chunks of foam swim noodles on the bottom of the flagstick to keep the ball from going to the bottom of the cup. Others have either flipped the cup over or haven’t sunk the cup fully into the ground. The goal is to prevent golfers from touching the flag stick when they finish a hole.

“It’s in the best interest of everybody involved,” Kristy Lintz, golf operations manager at Meadowbrook Golf Course, said. “We are being very aggressive complying with the city’s regulation. Golfers might not think they’re exposed when they’re out, but we’re taking it very seriously.”

Course maintenance equipment is sanitized each day to limit groundskeepers from exposure to the coronavirus. Employees in all areas of the golf experience wear gloves and practice social distancing, both from each other and golfers.

“The goal is keeping everybody safe in the pro shop as well as the maintenance shop,” Roeber said.

“We’re doing everything we can,” Buntrock said. “We think we have a really safe environment for golfers.”