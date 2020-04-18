Golf courses go the social distance to remain open

Golf faced an uncertain season when the Rapid City Council and Mayor Steve Allender met in an emergency session on March 22 to consider an ordinance to close non-essential businesses to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
The six golf courses within city limits were initially on the list of non-essential businesses to be closed.
“We are in the city limits, and we checked with the mayor’s office to make sure we were included in that shutdown. We were,” Aaron Roeber, head golf professional at Elks Golf Course, said. “I felt like we made an application, “This is what we’re going to do. Is this good enough?’”
In the five days that followed before a required second vote by the city council, golf professionals and course managers made their case to the city. When the second vote took place on March 27, golf courses were allowed to stay open.
City Attorney Joel Landeen said the coronavirus mitigation measures the golf courses proposed kept them open.
“There was some guidance being put out about how you allow golf to remain open,” he said. “Don’t remove the flag, make modifications to the cup so people don’t have to reach into the cup. Carts, sanitize them. (The golf courses) all submitted some policies. Since they were consistent with what the other golf courses were putting out, we said fine.”
Kevin Buntrock, course owner and manager at the Golf Club at Red Rock, said he appreciated the difficult decision made to allow golf courses to remain open while asking other businesses to close.
“All of these decisions are tough for all these people — mayors, city leaders and governors, everyone,” Buntrock said. “It's a hard thing to tell people, ‘Hey, don't do this and don't do that.’ We'll do what the city tells us to do, but we wanted to make sure they had the facts.”
The city did place limits on what services could stay open and stipulations on the steps golf courses needed to take to keep golfers from spreading coronavirus among each other. Golf shops, for example, need to be closed or limit traffic in and out. Food and drink service at the courses were changed to take-out.
“It’ll be a bad look if you have 20 people in there waiting for food or drink,” Landeen said. “They all understand, if they don’t follow the rules, we’ll have to re-evaluate.”
SDGA leads the way
South Dakota has 126 public, daily fee and private 18- and 9-hole golf courses.
Currently, all golf courses within city limits — its two municipal courses: Meadowbrook and Executive; the three daily-fee courses: the Golf Club at Red Rock, Elks Golf Course and Fountain Springs Golf Course; and the lone private golf course, Arrowhead Country Club — are open for play. Most courses outside of Rapid City, including Hart Ranch Golf Course south of town, are also open and following CDC guidelines to ensure golfer and course staff safety.
Tom Jansa, executive director of the South Dakota Golf Association, said he has been in contact daily with organizations like the Professional Golfers Association (PGA), the United States Golf Association (USGA), the National Golf Foundation and the Golf Course Professionals Association — along with getting guidance from the CDC and the state.
He provides guidelines for courses across the state to sanitize equipment and common areas and use best practices for social distancing. He leads weekly conference calls where golf course leaders share best practices and get updates on industry trends.
“It’s been a collaborative effort, and I’ve been more of a facilitator,” he said. “We share what’s working communications-wise, operations-wise. I give an overview, then the member-course representatives take over.”
The SDGA is working with state and local leaders, providing much of the same guidance it provides its member golf courses.
“Our state association, they're really active,” Buntrock said. “They've sent letters out to the majority of the mayors, sent advice to all the golf courses saying these are the best practices.”
Changes large and small
With Jansa at the helm and city ordinances providing governance, golf courses have closed or curtailed access to pro shops and restaurants. They’ve limited the use of bathroom facilities, started sanitizing golf carts, range balls and baskets, changed how golfers finish a hole and began cleaning all common touchpoints around the course throughout the day.
The courses have pulled tee markers, water coolers, ball washers and rakes from all bunkers.
Once on the putting surface, some courses use chunks of foam swim noodles on the bottom of the flagstick to keep the ball from going to the bottom of the cup. Others have either flipped the cup over or haven’t sunk the cup fully into the ground. The goal is to prevent golfers from touching the flag stick when they finish a hole.
“It’s in the best interest of everybody involved,” Kristy Lintz, golf operations manager at Meadowbrook Golf Course, said. “We are being very aggressive complying with the city’s regulation. Golfers might not think they’re exposed when they’re out, but we’re taking it very seriously.”
Course maintenance equipment is sanitized each day to limit groundskeepers from exposure to the coronavirus. Employees in all areas of the golf experience wear gloves and practice social distancing, both from each other and golfers.
“The goal is keeping everybody safe in the pro shop as well as the maintenance shop,” Roeber said.
“We’re doing everything we can,” Buntrock said. “We think we have a really safe environment for golfers.”
Golfers are asked to either book tee times online or by phone to minimize contact with course employees. The limited food offered — usually bottled drinks and prepackaged food items — are sanitized and either delivered to golfers outside or put on a shelf outside to be picked up. Green fees and other purchases are paid by credit or debit card.
Meadowbrook now sells punch cards so the per-round development fee doesn’t have to be paid for in cash. A punch card helps golfers avoid having a string of $1 or $2 payments on their bank statement.
Courses are spreading out tee times to keep groups from bunching up on tee boxes on holes that play slower than others. Instead of sending a group of golfers out every 8 to 10 minutes, a common spread in normal years, groups are sent off 15 to 20 minutes apart.
The number of spots for golfers on practice ranges has been cut down to allow for more space between stations to help with social distancing. Practice stations are limited to one golfer each.
“People are taking this seriously,” Buntrock said. “They want their own cart. They stay away from each other. People are spread out over 130 acres and four people to a hole. Jason’s crew is doing a great job cleaning everything. You have about 100 people over an eight-hour period; it’s a really minimal exposure.”
For those using golf carts, each golfer must be alone, with the exception being two people who are family members from the same household — a husband and wife or parent and child.
The future
Landeen said if COVID-19 numbers tracked by the city and Monument Health stay low, outdoor recreation activities will remain open.
“If what the hospital is seeing and the numbers are showing, if we need to tighten things down, we’d have to consider that,” Landeen said. “If the hospital numbers show we’re doing OK, the council may decide to go the other way and loosen things up a little bit.”
That could change if a hotspot develops in the area.
“Luckily, we’ve remained low,” Landeen said. “It doesn’t seem like we’re at the point where we have to have more restriction. If we were in the situation Sioux Falls is in right now, we’d be more aggressive about it.”
Allender said keeping golf courses open and other outdoor amenities available will be good for the community while it deals with the coronavirus.
“From an outsider’s perspective, when you have a huge multiple-acre golf course — and with any outdoor activity, such as trail hiking — we have a need to go out and do that,” Allender said. “The emotional toll of self-quarantine is significant. We ought to make available all things that won’t increase the threat to personal and community safety.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!