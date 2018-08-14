GOOD: Now that the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is in the rear-view mirror another big event is on tap for the area. On Friday, the Central States Fair starts its annual 11-day run in Rapid City. This year’s entertainment headliners include Brothers Osborne, Midland and Dwight Yokum. But, of course, that is just the tip of a very large iceberg. In addition to fair mainstays like the carnival and midway, fair food, animal exhibits and shows, there’s a demolition derby, supercross, rodeo, robo cars, Larry the clown, pig wrestling, a pie-eating contest, fashion shows, horse shows, trade shows, magicians, acrobats, a beer olympics in the German tent, dog competitions, more live music, and the South Dakota State Arm Wrestling and Mutton Bustin' championships. The Central States Fair is family fun at its best and a celebration of our western South Dakota culture.
BAD: Rep. Kristi Noem’s decision to skip an education debate was disappointing on a couple of levels. First, education is a critical issue in every state and one of deep interest to parents who only want the best for their children, which makes it a worthy topic for a gubernatorial debate. Noem, however, claimed that she had a conflict on the day the debate was scheduled to be held in Sioux Falls by the Associated School Boards of South Dakota, the School Administrators of South Dakota and South Dakota Public Broadcasting. But rather than leave it there, the Noem campaign sent a press release titled “Unions Bet Big on Democrat Billie Sutton as Big Labor Works to Overturn Right to Work” even though school boards and administrators are not typically composed of union members in South Dakota. So rather than take advantage of an opportunity to speak to educators about her vision for education, the Noem campaign decided to try and make it a union issue. It's an example of politics as usual and just another way to pit voters against one another.
UGLY: America’s love for all things Harley-Davidson was on full display at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which wrapped up Sunday after hundreds of thousands of riders and others descended upon on the Black Hills celebrating the freedom associated with this iconic American company that will soon celebrate its 115th anniversary. It seems likely, however, that President Trump won’t be among those celebrating the company’s success and its impact on areas like the Black Hills, which is home to dealerships in Rapid City and Sturgis and are a big part of the rally that brings international recognition to the area. On Sunday, Trump tweeted that it would be “great” if Americans boycotted Harley-Davidson, which announced it would move some manufacturing operations overseas after the president launched a trade war that led to retaliatory tariffs by other countries and makes it more difficult for the company to build affordable motorcycles for export. A president should never support a boycott of an American company. It is simply un-American and could hurt hardworking Americans, including those in the Black Hills.