GOOD: The Rapid City Area Schools district is looking for volunteers with extensive life experience. In a press release sent Monday to the media, the district announced it’s looking for senior citizens and others for a new volunteer program to help in the following areas: reading, math, science, mentoring, classroom support, college-prep support, after-school programming, field trips, events and as guest speakers at classes. The district also is expanding its Gold Card program that allows seniors to attend school events for free. A special Senior Night program also is being developed. Programs like these are great ways to further connect the school with the community and clearly a win-win program for students and volunteers. For more information, visit rcas.org.
BAD: Attorney General candidate Jason Ravnsborg apparently needs to study civics if he really cares about transparency, an issue that has been elevated in the public discourse after the EB-5 and Gear Up scandals that involved the mishandling of vast sums of money and contributed to the deaths of seven people. On Monday, the Journal published a story that looked at where Republican nominee Ravnsborg and Democratic nominee Randy Seiler stand on transparency, which is essential to holding government officials accountable. Sieler said he would review public corruption standards while pursuing more transparency. Ravnsborg said he would improve transparency by looking to the state’s Bar Association to make a list of disciplined lawyers more available to the public. First, the state bar is not a government agency. Second, those scandals mostly involved state and former state employees, not attorneys. Third, what does this have to do with government transparency? Perhaps, Ravnsborg was caught off guard by the question, but it seems he's given little thought to the issue.
UGLY:The state Department of Transportation announced last week its latest round of Bridge Improvement Grant (BIG) recipients, including counties from Aurora to Union. To date, the state has distributed more than $30 million in BIG grants, but none of it has come to Pennington County after Citizens for Liberty challenged a wheel tax of $3 to $5 per tire annually that was then rejected in a special election where turnout was a paltry 15.9 percent. Overall, 58 of the state’s 66 counties are eligible for the grants, but every vehicle owner contributes to the $15 million pot of money the state distributes annually. While Butte, Meade, Lawrence, Custer, Fall River and most other counties get funds, Pennington County residents only contribute to their fortunes by paying more for the increase in fuel taxes and vehicle fees that fund the program. Meanwhile, the county still needs to address numerous aging bridges, which could have an impact on property taxes.