Good relationships are better than lawsuits

Tribal sovereignty allows the tribes to operate these checkpoints within their land. Undermining that tribal sovereignty, that authority for the tribes to govern themselves, goes against the treaties the tribes have with the United States government. Per the U.S. Constitution, these treaties are the law of the land. But even with an obligation to uphold all treaties, the government’s track record is dismal. So for the tribes, these checkpoints are essential to protecting the health of the people on the reservations.

Noem’s demands for the tribes to remove the checkpoints and threat of legal action is an unnecessary escalation of the already strained relationship between the state and the two tribes. In fact, it’s an apt illustration of the longstanding fight for indigenous justice in South Dakota and throughout the country.

Native American tribes have suffered discrimination and injustice at the hands of colonizers since the country’s founding, yet contemporary civil rights discussions all too often ignore Native American rights.

The U.S. Constitution recognizes Indian tribes as distinct governments. With a few exceptions, tribes have the same powers as federal and state governments to regulate their internal affairs. This continued sovereignty allows tribal leadership to honor and perpetuate the traditional ways of life for the tribes.