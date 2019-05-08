Fishing improves Nebraskans’ quality of life and is crucial to the conservation of our natural resources. To encourage Nebraskans to go fishing and introduce newcomers to the activity, on May 6 Gov. Pete Ricketts officially proclaimed the month of May as Take ’Em Fishing Month in Nebraska.
Take ’Em Fishing is a new challenge introduced by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, which encourages experienced anglers to pledge to take new or lapsed anglers fishing. Now through Sept. 15, anglers submit a photo of themselves taking someone fishing can enter an online drawing for dozens of prizes including a Bass Tracker Classic fishing boat, SCHEELS and Cabela’s gift cards, kayaks, fishing gear, camping equipment, a stay at a Nebraska state park and more.
“Every angler learned to fish from someone,” said Nebraska Game and Parks Director Jim Douglas. “We hope this challenge will inspire our experienced fishermen and fisherwomen to remember those early trips that helped grow their love of fishing, and to pass on the tradition to someone new.”
Fishing is vital to the conservation of Nebraska’s natural resources, as money generated through the sale of fishing permits and aquatic habitat stamps is used to maintain healthy fisheries, improve water quality and to enhance access for anglers.
Economically, fishing also provides a huge boost, contributing $324 million to the state’s economy annually, and creating $210 million in retail sales.
On a more personal level, fishing also improves mental health, brings families and friends closer together, and creates more inspired workers.
“For many Nebraskans, fishing provides cherished memories and a long-held tradition of enjoying the outdoors,” said Dean Rosenthal, the Nebraska Game and Parks fisheries division administrator. “With Take ’Em Fishing, we aim to introduce this activity to a new generation of anglers, and we extend our thanks to Gov. Ricketts for understanding, recognizing and honoring this important goal.”
For more information about Take ’Em Fishing Challenge, including prizes, official rules and how to enter, visit Outdoornebraska.org/TakeEmFishing. For questions on getting started in fishing or public places to fish, visit OutdoorNebraska.org or contact your nearest Game and Parks office.