Winter weather moved out of Western South Dakota Tuesday night, leaving snowpacked roads and a lot of shoveling to be done.

Some government offices have delayed opening Wednesday to allow time to dig out and for road crews to continue plowing.

In Rapid City, administrative offices, including City Hall departments, will open at 10 a.m. The late start also includes The Monument, Roosevelt Swim Center and Ice Arena. The Rapid City Public Library will open at noon.

Rapid Transit System will also have a late start with Dial-A-Ride bus route operations beginning at 9:30 a.m. and RapidRide routes beginning at 9:50 a.m.

The Rapid City Landfill will operate regular hours Wednesday with trash collection crews resuming where they left off Monday afternoon. With city offices closed Friday for the Good Friday holiday, crews will be working to collect Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday trash routes on Wednesday and Thursday and collect Friday’s trash routes on Thursday. Leave containers out until collected. Recycling collections are suspended until next week.

Box Elder City Hall will remain closed Wednesday.

Ellsworth Air Force Base is open to essential personnel only. The CDC, Youth Center, Exchange and commissary are closed.

Pennington County offices will open at 10 a.m. Seventh Circuit Court will open at noon. Morning testing at the 24-7 Sobriety Program is closed.

The Andrew Bogue Federal Courthouse in Rapid City will open at noon.

Summerset City Administration offices are closed.

Deadwood City Hall will open at noon.

Badlands National Park is closed. Mount Rushmore National Memorial will reopen at noon. Jewel Cave National Monument will open at 10:30 a.m. Wind Cave is closed and cave tours are cancelled until at least noon Wednesday.

Interstate 90 reopened at 7 a.m. MT across the state. Interstate 29 from Watertown (exit 177) to the North Dakota state line is still closed as of Wednesday morning.