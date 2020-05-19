Governors should continue managing the crisis

As with other great crises, progressives are anticipating the coronavirus lockdown and efforts to recover from the recession will permanently expand government programs and their role in managing the national economy. However, those invested in federal supremacy and global governance may have to bear some tough surprises.

Diseases spread as far as commerce and armies reach. The Black Death originated in Asia and spread to Europe via trade routes but arriving before Columbus, it did not reach the Americas. When the Europeans finally came, their diseases and the lack of immunities among native Americans did more to assure conquest than muskets.

The Spanish Flu spread in the context of World War I, whose participants included Japan containing the German military in the Pacific. COVID-19 spread thanks to trade and travel with China, and the whole episode calls into question whether the Middle Kingdom should have been granted so much access to the western international commercial system.

The economic shutdown could ultimately push U.S. unemployment above 20 percent and impose output losses of $5 trillion. At the $10 million the federal government places on the value of human life when crafting environmental and safety regulations, another $1 trillion if 100,000 Americans are killed by the virus.