July 20 marks the third concert of the 2023 Bands on Bordeaux season, and tonight’s concert features an artist who has received national attention.

Rapid City Central High student Rowan Grace, who will enter her senior year this fall, competed and made it to the top 10 on the popular NBC show “The Voice” in 2022. She was coached first by Gwen Stefani and then Blake Shelton, and explained that, on her rise to the top 10, she did not win the knockout event of the third round. However, Shelton “stole” her from Stefani’s team.

Grace said she didn’t have a favorite coach between the two, as each taught her different things and were awesome for the time she had with them.

Following the show, Grace got back into high school activities in her junior year. A theater student, she portrayed Else in her school’s production of “Frozen.”

Since summer break started, she’s been playing shows in South and North Dakota, and writing more music while she gets back into high school life.

Grace said her performance includes a lot of upbeat, crowd pleaser tunes, and incorporates some fun stuff for her like Soul, Funk and R&B. Her favorites are her original songs.

“It’s a little mix of everything,” she said.

For those looking to pursue a career in music, or to try out for shows like “The Voice,” Grace advised they need to be their own supporters.

“It’s so important that you believe in what you’re doing, your dreams and your goals. If you believe you can do it then you definitely will be able to. Someone told me that advice, and I take that with me everywhere I go, whether it be on the show or these shows I’m doing now. Be proud of yourself and believe you’re going to do great things, and you will.”

Tonight’s concert begins at 6 p.m., at First and Bordeaux. Those attending should bring their lawn chairs, and anyone over 21 needs a wristband whether or not they intend to drink.