Graduate credits professor for career choice

As a sophomore at Chadron State College in 2005, Craig Kaiser hadn’t yet settled on a major, and wasn’t even sure he would stay in Chadron, when a class with Geoscience Professor Dr. Mike Leite lit the spark that has led him to an entrepreneurial career in the natural resource industry.
A high school football standout in his hometown of Merino, Colorado, Kaiser attended CSC football camps where he attracted the attention of former defensive coach Todd Auer, who recruited him. But, Kaiser originally didn’t plan to remain at the college for long.
“My intention wasn’t even to stay in Chadron. I was going to go to the Air Force,” Kaiser said. “But I met some good friends and went back for the second year.”
It was in a physical science class that year when Leite noticed Kaiser hadn’t chosen a major, and encouraged him to consider geoscience.
“I had taken one of his courses earlier and I did well there, and Dr. Leite is the one who talked me into being a geoscience major,” Kaiser said.
After graduating from CSC in 2008, Kaiser enrolled in a petroleum geology master’s program at Colorado School of Mines, where his CSC background proved useful.
“My first semester in graduate school, I ended up working in West Africa by myself,” Kaiser said.
His job in the forests in Sierra Leone involved looking for deposits of pegmatite rocks similar to those he had learned to identify during CSC geology field camps in the Black Hills. Kaiser was able to locate a significant deposit of coltan, a type of rock containing the rare-earth metal, tantalum, used in mobile phones, computers, and other electronic devices.
Research papers about coltan and tantalum that Leite had provided were helpful in identifying the ore, said Kaiser.
“Dr. Leite was showing us real-world applications,” he said.
Because of political unrest and economic uncertainty, the ore deposit has never been developed, but Kaiser managed to bring a large sample of the tantalum-rich material back for the CSC mineral collection.
Following completion of his master’s degree, Kaiser went to work for Anadarko Petroleum. During his six years with the company he worked on developing exploration concepts in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming and the Niobrara-Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado. He next joined with an operations engineer he had worked with at Andarko and started an oil and gas exploration company. The Denver-based firm obtained financial backing for a development, but wasn’t able to bring the project to fruition.
Taking a different approach to the natural resource field, Kaiser and business partner Yoann Hispa started LandGate, the company where he now serves as president. LandGate provides services for owners of land and mineral rights, including valuing the natural resources they own and connecting them with potential buyers.