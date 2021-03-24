Graduate credits professor for career choice

His job in the forests in Sierra Leone involved looking for deposits of pegmatite rocks similar to those he had learned to identify during CSC geology field camps in the Black Hills. Kaiser was able to locate a significant deposit of coltan, a type of rock containing the rare-earth metal, tantalum, used in mobile phones, computers, and other electronic devices.

Research papers about coltan and tantalum that Leite had provided were helpful in identifying the ore, said Kaiser.

“Dr. Leite was showing us real-world applications,” he said.

Because of political unrest and economic uncertainty, the ore deposit has never been developed, but Kaiser managed to bring a large sample of the tantalum-rich material back for the CSC mineral collection.

Following completion of his master’s degree, Kaiser went to work for Anadarko Petroleum. During his six years with the company he worked on developing exploration concepts in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming and the Niobrara-Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado. He next joined with an operations engineer he had worked with at Andarko and started an oil and gas exploration company. The Denver-based firm obtained financial backing for a development, but wasn’t able to bring the project to fruition.

Taking a different approach to the natural resource field, Kaiser and business partner Yoann Hispa started LandGate, the company where he now serves as president. LandGate provides services for owners of land and mineral rights, including valuing the natural resources they own and connecting them with potential buyers.

