Grains mostly higher and livestock mixed to end week

Wheat for March rose 3.25 cents at 6.3675 a bushel; March corn was off 2.25 cents at 5.3875 a bushel, March oats was up .25 cent at $3.5075 a bushel; while March soybeans gained 4.50 cents at $13.72 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. February live cattle rose 1.88 cents at $1.1720 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was up 1.70 cents at $1.4085 a pound; while February lean hogs was off .05 cent at $.7397 a pound.

----

Wholesale cash prices Friday

Fri Thu

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 0.8222 0.8222

Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.25 1.27

Flour hard winter KC cwt 16.05 16.10

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.1762 2.1762

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.1394 1.1581

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.7143 1.7268

Cocoa beans NY per ton 2446 2433

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4585 4585

HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 67.86 67.86

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 150.38 150.38

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 85.93 89.56

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 5.42¾ 5.45

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 13.77 13.72½

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 427.40 420.80

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.56¾ 6.53½

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.26 6.26¼

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 4.00¾ 4.00½

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .43¼ .43¼

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .47¼ .47

Metals

Antimony in warehouse per ton 7650 7650

Copper Cathode full plate 3.7610 3.7554

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 22,488 22,488

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneou8

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 83.77 82.48

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 55.65 55.65

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.910 2.850

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

