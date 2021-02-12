Grains mostly higher and livestock mixed to end week

Wheat for March rose 3.25 cents at 6.3675 a bushel; March corn was off 2.25 cents at 5.3875 a bushel, March oats was up .25 cent at $3.5075 a bushel; while March soybeans gained 4.50 cents at $13.72 a bushel.
Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. February live cattle rose 1.88 cents at $1.1720 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was up 1.70 cents at $1.4085 a pound; while February lean hogs was off .05 cent at $.7397 a pound.
----
Wholesale cash prices Friday
Fri Thu
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av 0.8222 0.8222
Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.25 1.27
Flour hard winter KC cwt 16.05 16.10
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.1762 2.1762
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.1394 1.1581
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.7143 1.7268
Cocoa beans NY per ton 2446 2433
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4585 4585
HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 67.86 67.86
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 150.38 150.38
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 85.93 89.56
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 5.42¾ 5.45
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 13.77 13.72½
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 427.40 420.80
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.56¾ 6.53½
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.26 6.26¼
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 4.00¾ 4.00½
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .43¼ .43¼
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .47¼ .47
|Metals
Antimony in warehouse per ton 7650 7650
Copper Cathode full plate 3.7610 3.7554
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 22,488 22,488
|Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneou8
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 83.77 82.48
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 55.65 55.65
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.910 2.850
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available