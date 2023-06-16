Guns 'n' Hoses Blood Drive returns to Rapid City next week.

Come join local first responders to see who can recruit the most lifesaving donors. This is a friendly competition between the Rapid City Police Department and the Rapid City Fire Department. Although they'll try to get you to donate in either of our departments' names, they have the same goal — to get as many blood donations as possible!

Tuesday, June 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Friday, June 23 from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Now is the time to donate, because blood donations decrease during the summer months, according to Vitalant. Appointments can be made at vitalant.org/gnh or by calling (877) 25-VITAL. The drive will be at Uptown Rapid, formerly known as the Rushmore Mall, in the skylight area by JC Penney.

All donors will receive a free Guns 'n' Hoses T-shirt, be automatically entered into door prize drawings, and can enjoy free food and refreshments, while supplies last. As a special thank you, all who come to donate with Vitalant in June will be automatically entered into the Vitalant Nationwide “Big $10K Giveaway” to win one of two, $10,000 prepaid gift cards, redeemable by email.

The competition stands at 9-8 in favor of the RCPD. Regardless of who wins bragging rights this year, the entire community wins by teaming up together to save lives.