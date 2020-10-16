'Guys and Dolls' concert Oct. 23-24

The Historic Homestake Opera House in Lead presents a concert version of "Guys and Dolls" at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. Tickets are $35 for adults, $30 for members and seniors and $20 for students.

The musical romantic comedy "Guys and Dolls" centers on con-man Nathan Detroit’s efforts to find new life for his illegal but notorious crap game. When their trusty venue is found out by the police, Nathan has to find a new home for his crap game quickly. Enter Sky Masterson, a high-rolling gambler. Nathan bets Sky that he can’t take the "doll" of Nathan’s choosing to Havana, Cuba, with him on a date. When Sky agrees to the bet, Nathan chooses evangelist Sergeant Sarah Brown, head of Broadway’s Save-a-Soul Mission. Sky thinks he’s been duped, but he’s in for even more of a surprise when his efforts to woo Sarah are so successful that he falls in love with her.

"Guys and Dolls" takes audiences from bustle of Times Square to the dance clubs of Havana to the sewers of New York City as it demonstrates the great lengths to which a guy will go when he truly falls in love. "Guys and Dolls" features some of Frank Loesser’s most memorable tunes, including the classic "Luck Be a Lady."