The Sheridan County Fairgrounds will be busy July 20-28 as 4-Hers and open class participants fill the grounds with their exhibits.
The horse show kicks things off July 20 at 8 a.m. at the McGinley arena (check-in at 7 a.m.) 4-Hers will compete in a variety of halter and riding classes, ranging from showmanship to horsemanship and trail. There will also be speed competitions such as barrel racing and pole bending.
On July 22, small animals take the stage with the cat show at 8 a.m., followed by the dog show at 10 a.m. Static exhibits for both 4-H and open class entries will be accepted from noon to 4 p.m. that day, as well.
Livestock return to the ring July 23, starting with swine weigh-in between 7:30-9 a.m.; beef will be weighed from 9-10 a.m., and sheep, goats, rabbit and poultry must be checked in from 10-11 a.m. There will be a mandatory livestock meeting for all participants at 11 a.m.
Shows begin that afternoon with the poultry, rabbit and pet show at 1 p.m.
Larger livestock will enter the ring July 24 at 8 a.m. for the market beef show, followed by the sheep and goat show at 2 p.m. A free breakfast sponsored by Farmer’s Co-op will give everyone a head start on the long day at 6 a.m.
Swine will enter the ring July 25 at 8 a.m., while cake judging will take place at 10 a.m. A cake and cookie jar auction at 4 p.m. will give attendees the chance to take some tasty treats home. That will be followed by the Buyer Bonanza at 5 p.m., and the livestock sale at 6 p.m.
Though the sale will have already taken place, 4-Hers still have a few more shows to complete July 26. Security First Bank will sponsor a free breakfast at 7:30 a.m., to lead off the beef showmanship competition at 8:30 a.m. The small animal round robin will be at 2 p.m. that day, followed by the large animal round robin at 4 p.m. The round robin shows are signature events at the fair. The top two showmen from each of the livestock and animal shows in the senior and intermediate age divisions are selected for the round robin events.
Family load out for livestock exhibits is scheduled for July 27 at 10:30 a.m., while packers will load out at 11:30 a.m.