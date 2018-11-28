St. Anthony's Italian Supper
Start the festivities with a great spaghetti dinner from 4:30 until 6:30 pm at St. Anthony's Catholic Church (538 University Avenue) - tickets are $8 for adults, $4 for children under 12, and family tickets for $20.
Downtown Cookie Cruise
On Friday evening, November 30th, anytime between 4:00 and 7:00 pm, visit the stores participating in the Cookie Cruise to taste and judge the cookies created by local bakers. While you are there, check out the great merchandise available to help you fill the wishes of those on your Christmas list. Stores wishing to participate as well as bakers may call the Chamber at 745-4140. A unique engraved wooden cutting board will be awarded to both the Judge’s Choice and People’s Choice.
Downtown Business Window Decoration Contest
Enjoy the beautifully decorated storefronts as you walk through downtown to see the Tree Lighting Program at the Evans and the Journey of Lights Parade on Friday evening. Light Up Our Town continues this year with a goal of 100% of all store-fronts lit so, so business owners be sure to complete your decorations by Friday, November 30th. The Chamber will be offering Chamber Bucks to the winners for the following two categories: Most Creative and Lightest and Brightest. To be included in the judging, please contact the Chamber at 745-4140.
Friday Evening Events at the Evans
- The Sandstone Singers & Les Chanteurs will open the Friday evening activities inside the front lobby of the Evans (545 N. River Street). The musically talented group of local ladies will be performing a variety of Christmas melodies for all to enjoy. Free cookies and hot chocolate, sponsored by Hot Springs Housing, will be available in the back of the lobby.
- Santa & Mrs. Claus are scheduled to arrive at the Evans at 5:30 pm. Children of all ages will have the opportunity to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and share with them their Christmas wish lists. While Santa and Mrs. Claus are listening to the excited children inside the Evans, the Les Chanteurs, Hot Springs High School Vocal group, will be singing outside on the Evans' porch.
- The Community Tree Lighting ceremony will begin at 6:00 with the Tree Lighting and Program begin at The Evans with the Mayor’s proclamation. The Mayer will introduce this year’s parade honoree then count down for the tree lighting. The Sandstone Singers and Les Chaunters will be leading the community in Christmas caroling.
Journey of Lights Parade
The Journey of Lights Parade is sponsored by Black Hills Energy. Categories for parade entries include:
Best representation of theme (overall winner)
Brightest
Best non-profit/religious
Best business
Best Horse-drawn
A cash prize of $25 will be awarded to one winner in each category and $50 to best overall, chosen by a three-judge panel. Clubs, service organizations, schools, churches, businesses, and interested parties are invited to participate. Please request your parade application by email at CITHParade@yahoo.com. Participants must be lined up at the SD State Veterans Home driveway by 5:15 pm in order to be considered for a prize. The parade leaves the State Home promptly at 6:00 pm after circling the State Home building and proceeds down Minnekahta Avenue arriving at N. River Street at 6:15 pm. There, Santa and Mrs. Claus and this year’s honorees, the Main Street Arts and Crafts Festival Committee members, represented by Gerald Collogan and Frank Mason, the committee’s co-chairmen, will join the parade travelling down N. River Street to Jennings Avenue, turning left and then right onto N. Chicago Street, left on Baltimore, then left on 6th Street, left on Jennings and back to Centennial Park and the United Churches for a complimentary Soup Supper and the awards ceremony. Donations are requested from non-parade participants for the Soup Supper.
The 2018 Journey of Lights Parade Honorees
This year’s honorees are the Main Street Arts and Crafts Festival Committee Members:
Gerald Collogan and Frank Mason – Co-Chairmen
Greg Foust – Treasurer
Ron and Barbara Engelbrecht – Secretary
Mike Linderman – Entertainment Coordinator
Pat Desmet – Sound Technician
Vern Hagedorn – Photographer
Leon and Barbara Melstad – Festival program
The Main Street Arts and Crafts Festival has been a part of the summer activities in Hot Springs since 1976. Local business owners, Art and Beulah Donnell, wanted to showcase the work of local and regional artisans and feature the event as part of the USA Bicentennial. Centennial Park was chosen as the perfect site for the event because it was long and narrow similar to a city street (hence the name “Main Street”). A local group, the Hot Springs Area Arts Council, a group that has
since disbanded, helped sponsor the event. The current co-chairmen, Gerald Collogan and Frank Mason, have been involved in the festival since the early 1990’s.
Early on only local artisans were involved. Over the years, it has grown to include artisans and visitors from several states. It is one of the featured events in the South Dakota Visitors Guide and the “South Dakota Magazine”. Many local organizations and individuals have contributed and continue to contribute to the success of the event.
Vendors are instructed to provide hand-crafted items as opposed to commercial or machine made crafts. The festival also includes and encourages food vendors, live musical entertainment and a children’s area. The event takes place over three days in the last full weekend in June.
The Festival has contributed many improvements to Centennial Park. The summer of 2019 will be its’ 43rd anniversary.
Crafters' Marketplace and Food Court
Saturday, December 1st, come on down to the Mueller Center for a full day of fun. Enjoy the decorations throughout the Mueller celebrating “A Gingerbread Christmas”. Shop for a variety of handcrafted gifts for all the folks on your list, drop your purchases off at giftwrap while you purchase something for lunch from the food vendors in the lobby. Remember to walk through the impressive quilt display near the theater. Stop in the theater where you can take the children to have their picture taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Wrap up the evening with the free ‘Manger Melodies” Concert in the theater at 7:00 pm.
The Marketplace offers a variety of handcrafted items in a wide price range. The vendors’ products are beautiful, unique, high quality, handcrafted gifts for everyone on your list. These offerings include: leather embossing, wood burning, wood and metal items, fun gifts for kids including stuffed toys, dolls, clothes, nightgowns, mittens and scarves. There will be an assortment of jewelry, fine needlework, skin care products, doilies, hand painted ornaments, beautifully decorated eggs, Christmas ornaments, candles, quilted items, specialty soaps, felted, knitted, tatted, woven, sewn and crocheted items, purses, homemade jellies, salsas, baked goods, and baskets made from a variety of materials. There will also be photography, folded books, mustards, honey, beeswax, candy apples, kettle corn, flavored corn puffs, kuchen, lefsa, gourmet cupcakes, horseshoe art, walking sticks, canes, outdoor decor, wreaths, bird houses and much more. Be sure to start your day at the CITH booth by signing up for the hourly door prize and to purchase your CITH tee shirts and travel mugs. Remember, you have to be present to win a door prize.
Food Court at the Marketplace
Enjoy a yummy morning refreshment and or a hardy lunch in the beautifully decorated Food Court area. There is so much you can choose from and many vendors will have drinks available. There is also a lovely decorated annex in which you can sit and visit while enjoying your meal. The complete list of nonprofit community organizations and their delicious menu items are as follows:
Pictures with Santa
Children can have their pictures taken with Santa from 10 am to 2 pm in the Theater. The Fall River County 4-H Members Assembly will be providing this special opportunity for $5 per picture
Carriage Rides
Need some fresh air and fun to help you decide on that final gift? Take a horse-drawn carriage ride with Dan and Joyce Barkus. Horse and buggy rides will begin around 10 am, weather permitting.
Minnekahta Quilters’ Guild Display
The Guild has been participating in CITH for over 20 years. This year, they will be hanging quilts of all sizes and other quilted items. Usually a few special Christmas items are included in their display. This is an excellent show of our local quilters' talents. The guild will also have its 2018 raffle quilt on display. Raffle tickets will be sold for $1 each or $5 for a book of 6. The winner will be drawn at the conclusion of the show. The major portion of the proceeds is donated to the State Veterans' Home.
“Manger Melodies" – A Christmas Music Variety Show – Mueller Center Theater
Saturday evening come and enjoy a variety of musical styles and talents for all ages! Bringing you the musical spirit of Christmas will be performances by Bill Clark, Lawren Erickson, Floyd & Connie Gorsuch, Ted & Jan Moeller, the SOUL Quartet, Jarrett & Easton Weimer, Tracy Bastian, and featuring Hot Springs’ own Crazy Woman Creek Band. Mark Crossman will be Master of Ceremonies for this special show, including the ever-popular Children’s Living Nativity by Calvary Baptist Church. Refreshments during Intermission will be offered by the Hot Springs Youth Baseball Team. FREE Admission. Show starts at 7:00 pm. Come early for the best seats.
High Tea at Pine Hills
Begin December 2nd by participating in a High Tea at Pine Hills Retirement Community at 2:00 pm. This fun event is sponsored by the Shakespeare Club (Tickets Available).