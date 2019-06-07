The Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats opened their Veterans Classic a day and an hour later than they had originally anticipated when they hosted the Billings Royals Friday night at Fitzgerald stadium.
It was worth it.
The Hardhats scored twice in the first inning and used a strong pitching performance from starter Isaac Arnold and reliever Tad Scherbenske and held off the Royals 3-2
The tournament actually got underway Thursday, but Post 22's scheduled opener against Northern Colorado (Loveland, Colo.) never happened when the Roughnecks had a scheduling conflict and did not show up.
Friday night the start of the game against the Royals was set for 7 p.m. until rain, wind and lightning pushed it back to nearly 8 p.m.
"I didn't know I was living in Orlando where every day from 4 to 7 it rains. Somebody should have told me," Post 22 head coach Kelvin Torve said with a laugh, talking about not only Friday night but the spring as a whole.
The later start didn't seem to bother the Hardhats, though, as Post 22 jumped on Billings ace Dann Blanchard for a pair of runs in the first inning on a RBI double by second baseman Ryan Bachman, who scored the second run on a Royals error.
Billings cut the lead in half with a run in the second when Bubba Bergen scored on a double steal attempt, and the Hardhats took a 3-1 lead when Jake Goble scored on a RBI a single by shortstop Mason Messinger.
It was a 3-2 game after the Royals scored once in the sixth on a throwing error to third base, ending the night for Arnold, who despite five walks on a slippery mound, was spectacular at times.
Scherbenske, the team's top reliever, did his job in the sixth and seventh inning with 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the save. Billings had one last threat in the top of the seventh when Chase Hinkley walked and moved to second on a ground ball. But Schebernske struck out Ethan Opp to end the game.
Post 22 is now 3-0 against the Royals this season, but all three games have been a battle.
"I love playing the Billings Royals. It seems like every time we play them, it is a close game," Torve said. "They are well coached and they play the game hard. Their pitcher competed his butt off tonight. It was a fun game. We made enough plays to score three runs.
The big story was pitching.
Arnold, who started Tuesday against Sturgis and pitched two scoreless innings, picked up where he left off, striking out nine Billings hitters. He is now 2-1 on the season.
"We got off to a late start with the rain, and it kind of messed up my routine a little bit," Arnold said. "But I just got back to it, and I just competed. If I messed up on two batters, I came right back and competed. I pretty much did that the whole game."
Billings had just one hit in the contest, a single by Cole Miller.
"When you give up one hit, you're going to have a chance in any game," Torve said.
The up-and-down weather patterns of not only Friday night, but this season, haven't necessarily been a friend of the Post 22 pitchers. Torve said that most of the players on his staff have had trouble throwing strikes early because there was no rhythm to their season.
That is beginning to change for the better.
"They are starting to get into the season here every five days they pitch. It showed tonight because Isaac pounded the zone and threw hard, and he got his breaking ball over. He just threw the heck out of the baseball," he said. "And Scherbie did a great job getting outs too."
Tuesday got Arnold ready for Friday and he said he just came back and did the same thing he did against the titans — despite the weather.
"I fell a couple of times, but I just found a way," he said.
Blanchard was sharp as well for the Royals, giving up seven hits and just one earned run. He didn't walk a batter and struck out nine Hardhats.
Messinger had two hits and an RBI, while catcher Ryan Schmidt also had a pair of hits.
"We just found a way. We laid down a bunt and ran the bases. We scared up enough baserunners to score three runs and that was enough tonight," he said.
With the adjusted schedule, Post 22, 12-6, will face Billings again today at 4 p.m., and the Bozeman Bucks at 7 p.m.
"We just need to play some consistent baseball," Torve said. "We have this tournament, we have Sioux Falls, we have the Firecracker and then the Gopher. We have a lot of baseball coming up, and we're starting to find our rhythm a little bit I think."
Billings, 9-8, is 2-1 in the tournament with a 2-0 win over Sterling, Colo., Thursday and a 7-6 win over Bozeman earlier Friday. The Royals will face the Rapid City Post 22 Expos today at 1 p.m.