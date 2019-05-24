Rapid City Post 22 continued to knock on the door of rival Rapid City Post 320 Friday at Pete Lien Field, but whenever it got multiple runners on base, it seemed like the Hardhats couldn't blow the doors off on the Stars.
All that changed in the top of the sixth inning.
A parade of big hits scored five for Post 22, and the Hardhats won 7-1 over their rivals Friday at Pete Lien Memorial Field.
"Our guys get up for (320), they’re excited. A lot of our guys have been there before, but we do have some younger kids where it was their first one and you could tell with our infield there was some jitters, we kicked a couple of balls," Post 22 assistant coach Ryan Klapperich said. "Like everything, they’re kids so you tell them to relax, have fun. You don’t want them to go through the motions, but you want them to stay focused on the task at hand."
Post 22 head coach Kelvin Torve declined to comment following the game.
Hardhat starter Zach Whitesell went the distance, pitching seven innings and allowing five hits, one earned run and struck out three.
"We’ll keep working. For us, it’s about getting outside and seeing natural light, which is a big difference compared to inside," Post 320 head coach Brian Humphries said. "It’s a game against 22 and there’s a lot of nerves involved; it was a struggle with the bats today. We just weren’t able to that big hit we needed."
The big hits haven't been coming for the 5-5 Hardhats this season, but that changed in the sixth when five runs crossed the plate.
"We have 22 guys on the roster right now, and so we’re trying to find the right nine or 10 that are going to produce for us, and we’re starting to get that," Klapperich said. "Guys are starting to trust their approach at the plate a little more. We have some guys who are working through some things, but we saw some good things today."
The first three innings saw no one cross the plate, as the pitching matchup proved to be as advertised.
Carter Stonecipher, who is back with the Stars after pitching for Bismarck State College, went the first five innings and allowed three hits, two runs which one was earned, striking out seven and walking seven.
"This game was a one-run game going into the sixth inning and he did a good job," Humphries said of Stonecipher. "As a coach, I’ve never been one to worry about walks as long as they don’t score. He had a little bit of a control issues at times, but he was able to pitch his way out of it."
Despite neither team finding much of an offense in the first three innings, Post 22 got the scoring started in the top of the fourth.
Daniel Vigoren scored on a sacrifice fly from Jake Goble. The Hardhats added a run in the top of the fifth when Ryan Bachman scored on a single from True Synhorst.
Post 320 responded in the bottom of the inning with a run when Stonecipher scored on a fielder's choice.
In the top of the sixth, Post 22 had its big inning when Bransen Kuehl scored on a fielder's choice, and then a double from Matthew Hegre scored Mason Messinger and Bachman to make it 5-1. Hegre came around and scored when the next batter, Jace Caldwell, doubled him in. Caldwell came around to score later in the inning.
Klapperich said Whitesell was the perfect pitcher to go for Post 22 because of his calm demeanor.
"I’ve had that kid since he was 15, and he’s always been that way. He’s confident in his abilities, he goes out and shows well," he said. "He’s been in some high level situations and that’s what you want in a pitcher, is a guy who is confident."
Klapperich said Whitesell pitched in the American Legion Central Plains Regional Tournament and game three of the South Dakota State tournament, so a game against a rival in May wasn't going to phase him.
"In this game, one small thing can be amplified," he said. "If we miss a ball and their dugout is yelling, he gets the ball back and goes back to work."
Humphries said the Stars will be able to bounce back and he said his team can score more than one run in a game.
"I’m very confident in my lineup’s ability to score runs," he said. "It's just about being able to string some good at bats together."
The Stars will try to do that starting Tuesday in a doubleheader with Sioux Falls Post 15 West and Sioux Falls Post 15 East Wednesday.
Post 22 will host Post 15 East Tuesday and Post 15 West Wednesday.