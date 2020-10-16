Hardockers to face Eagles in another rivalry game

The rivalry games continue for the South Dakota School of Mines football team.

After opening the season with the Black Hills Brawl against Black Hills State University, the Hardrockers will be in Chadron, Neb., Saturday to face Chadron State College in the battle for the Eagle Rock Trophy,

Kickoff at Elliott Field is set for 5 p.m.

"Anytime you're playing a rivalry game, it's one of those things where you just throw the records away and go out and compete for 60 minutes," said Mines coach Charlie Flohr.

A year ago, the Hardrockers ran 103 plays from scrimmage, 40 more than CSC, but the Eagles racked up 573 total net yards as quarterback Dalton Holst threw for 364 yards and four touchdowns and tailback Elijah Miles rushed 28 times for 193 yards and two scores in wild 53-48 chadron State win. Mines finished with 499 yards.

Both teams opened their seasons Saturday. The Eagles' defense played well but their offense struggled during a 10-7 overtime setback at Colorado Mesa. The Hardrockers defeated their other arch-rival, Black Hills State, 34-17 at O'harra Stadium.

The Eagles gained just 266 total net yards and didn't score until 25 seconds remained in regulation play.