Hardrockers, Eagles to meet again for Round 2

For Mines, freshman quarterback Jayden Johanssen completed 17 of 30 passes for 246 yards and ran 12 times for 109 yards against the Eagles. Junior running back Ahmad Lewis carried 24 times for 90 yards.

Sturgis native and Chadron State head coach Jay Long said they will be ready for another outstanding game with the Hardrockers. The games in 2019 and 2018 were barn-burners as well, with the Eagles winning 53-48 and 50-46.

"I'm sure it will be another really entertaining game," Long said. "They always are when we play Mines."

Mines is coming off its first-ever win over Colorado Mesa, stopping the Mavericks 24-9 on their home field, handing CMU its first loss of the season, Mesa had crushed Black Hills State 56-7 the week before in Spearfish.

"We had a lot of people step up which was good to see," Mines coach Charlie Flohr said. "I was so proud of our team with how they responded all week long heading into that game. I knew it was going to take our best effort to beat a very good Colorado Mesa team."

Spencer Zur got the start at quarterback for Mines, completing 16-23 passes for 178 yards, and one interception. He also rushed the ball 10 times for 59 yards.