A program to recognize South Dakota veterans across downtown Rapid City honored the late Harold Thune — father of South Dakota Senator John Thune — Thursday with a banner placed in front of 507 Main Street.

Senator Thune couldn’t make the unveiling, but one of his senior advisors spoke to the media about the significance for Thune. Qusi Al-Haj, Deputy State Director and Air Force Affairs Advisor, knew Harold Thune personally, calling him a humble man who said anyone would‘ve done what he did.

“I'm sure it's going to be an emotional moment when he sees the pictures,“ Al-Haj said. ”Senator Thune thinks the world of his father, and frankly the rest of the family do too and all of us do. We just cannot help but love Harold Thune.”

Harold Thune was born in December 1919 and grew up in Murdo. His father, Nick, had immigrated from Norway in the early 1900s, changing their birth name — “Gjelsvik” — to “Thune,” the name of the family‘s Norwegian homestead. He began playing basketball in Mitchell in fifth grade, becoming a college standout at the University of Minnesota and eventually landing himself a spot in both the South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame and the South Dakota Basketball Hall of Fame.

Thune joined the U.S. Navy in 1942 after graduating college and became a F6F Hellcat pilot. He served aboard the U.S.S. Intrepid out of Pearl Harbor and flew 60 missions from the carrier. In an engagement over Formosa (now Taiwan) in October 1944, Harold Thune shot down four Japanese zeroes. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for his service during the war.

He and his wife, Pat, moved to Murdo after the war and began working at their first hardware store. John Thune was born in 1961, the fourth of five children. The Thunes sold their hardware store in the early 1960s and after a brief career in the honey business, Thune began working at Murdo High School. Over his tenure at the school, he taught everything from math to international relations and coached football, basketball and track.

Harold Thune retired in 1984. He and Pat stayed in Murdo until her death in 2012. Thune continued to live in Murdo until a few months before his death in August 2020, when he moved to Central City, Nebraska, to live near his daughter. Harold Thune was 100 years old when he died, at the time leaving behind five children, 13 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.

The Veterans Honor Banner Project was started by Air Force veteran Bill Casper. The group started with little more than a dozen banners the first year and have grown exponentially since. Rapid City‘s banners allow the public to appreciate the service of our nation’s veterans and ensure their service is not forgotten.

”There's a lot of people, a lot of families, a lot of friends that think the world of people that have served and are willing to do whatever it takes to recognize them,” Al-Haj said. “So this tells the story of Rapid City and South Dakota and how patriotic of a community we are.”