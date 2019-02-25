South Dakota School of Mines's Anna Haugen had back-to-back double doubles over the weekend and was named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week in the process.
Haugen brought down 10 rebounds and scored 10 points Friday in a 66-59 win over Colorado-Colorado Springs. She followed that up Saturday with a 18 point, 11 rebound performance in a 56-54 upset win over Colorado School of Mines.
This is the second time this season Haugen has received the award.
Friday she recorded one block and five steals and Saturday she had two steals and two blocks.
“We are thrilled for Anna to be named RMAC Defensive Player of the Week for a second time this season,” Mines coach Ryan Larsen said in a release. “Anna was extremely instrumental in our two victories this past weekend because of her rebounding efforts. What is even more impressive is that was able to accomplish it playing all 40 minutes both Friday and Saturday.”
Mines takes on Black Hills State Friday in Spearfish.
BHSU splits with Colorado Mines
The Black Hills State softball team won its first Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference win of the season, and fell in a pitcher's battle as the Yellow Jackets split a doubleheader with Colorado School of Mines in Denver.
They won the first game 5-4 and lost the second game 3-0.
In the first game, the Yellow Jackets scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning, but the Orediggers responded with two runs of their own in the top of the third.
Mines then scored a run in the fifth and sixth to take a 4-2 lead, but BHSU responded with three runs in the bottom of the sixth, and a two run RBI double from Alex Wiley gave the Yellow Jackets the lead for good.
Wiley also got the win on the mound, pitching a complete game and giving up eight hits and two earned runs and moving to 3-3 on the season.
In the second game, Mines got a run in the top of the second and two in the fifth on a two-run home run from Megan Dickinson.
Crystal Amaral took the loss for BHSU after going all seven innings and allowing nine hits, three earned runs while striking out seven and walking three. The Yellow Jackets managed four hits against Orediggers' starter Sydney Marchando.
BHSU is now 4-7 on the season and 1-2 in the RMAC. It will host Colorado State-Pueblo Saturday at 10 a.m. and Regis later in the day at 2 p.m.
Van Boeing named Player of the Year
Rapid City Stevens graduate Shane Van Boeing was named the AzBillards Player of the Year for 2018.
Van Boeing won the US Open 10-ball and 8-ball championships in July, he also recorded wins in the US Open One Pocket and Bank Pool Championships.
His prize money in 2018 was $110,000, which was $40,000 more than his closest competition.
He won eight tournaments last season including wins in Moscow and Amsterdam.