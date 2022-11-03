Hawks to host Arthur in second-round clash

The Hay Springs Hawks are among the three Panhandle teams that have advanced to the second round of the State Football Playoffs to be played Friday.

For the second week in a row, the Hawks defeated defending Six-Man state champion Cody-Kilgore last Friday. After winning at home 34-28 over the Cowboys on Oct. 21, the playoff game score was 28-12, improving Hay Springs’ record to 6-3.

Cody-Kilgore scored both of its touchdowns in the first period, taking a 12-0 lead. The Hawks tied the count in the second quarter and added a touchdown and a two-point conversion in each of the second half periods.

Sophomore quarterback Dylan Young completed 11 of 16 passes for 160 yards and also intercepted two passes for Hay Springs. Junior Gage Mintken rushed 29 times for 129 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Toby Scherbarth was the Hawks’ leading tackler with nine.

Coach Mark Hagge’s team will now host Arthur County at 5 p.m. Friday. The Wolves’ 9-0 record includes a narrow 44-42 win over the Hawks on Sept. 17 in Hay Springs. Arthur defeated Wilcox-Hildreth 77-12 in its playoff game last Friday.

The winner of the Hay Springs-Arthur County game will advance to the Six-Man semifinals to meet the winner of the Potter-Dix vs. Pawnee City game that the 9-0 and No. 1 ranked Coyotes will host Friday evening.

Potter-Dix opened its playoff bid by tallying 47 points in the first quarter and going on to take a 109-41 verdict over Brady. Coyotes’ star Luke Kasten carried the ball nine times for 212 yards and four touchdowns.

Pawnee City is 7-2 after overwhelming Stuart 64-8 in its playoff opener.

Scottsbluff also won its first playoff game, routing Plattsmouth 54-14. The Bearcats led 40-7 at halftime. Junior running back Sebastien Boyle carried 18 times for 146 yards and three touchdowns. Senior quarterback Bradeen Stull threw for 157 yards and three TDs.

Now 9-1, the Bearcats will host Skutt Catholic on Friday night, starting a 6. The Omaha team is 7-3 after defeating Blair 21-7 in that first round clash.

McCook, which ended Chadron High’s season two weeks ago, is now 10-0 after defeating Broken Bow 42-14 in that Class C-1 first-round game, and will host Adams Central, which is 8-2, Friday night.

Neither Gordon-Rushville nor Mitchell was able to survive their first-round Class C-2 playoff games against teams from eastern Nebraska last Friday.

Battle Creek jumped out to a 35-6 lead over Gordon-Rushville and won 42-14. Braves junior runningback Trent Uhlir carried 19 times for 111 yards and three scores. Battle Creek also completed six passes for 131 yards and two TDs, one of them a 73-yarder.

Hartington Cedar Catholic bested Mitchell by a similar score—44-14. The visitors led 36-7 at halftime after scoring in various ways.