RAPID CITY | Hazel Arlene Heil, 95, formerly of Newell, died Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Rapid City.
Survivors include one daughter, Dawn (Henry) Erk, Rapid City; daughter-in-law, Sonja Heil, Newell; grandchildren, Shaun (Courtney) Erk, Black Hawk, Kayla (Shawn) Hall, Salem, OR, and Jessica Heil, Newell; great-grandchildren, Aspen Hall and Olivia Erk; brother, Ed (Colleen) Kinney, Palmer Lake, CO; brother-in-law, Christian Heil, Salem, OR; sister-in-law, Ruth Stephenson, Kennebunk, ME; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., with 3 p.m. Order of Eastern Star Services on Sunday, Aug. 19, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 20, at the funeral chapel. Burial will follow at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
A memorial has been established.
Condolences may be sent to the family at kinkadefunerals.com.