Helmbrecht wins national Blue Key Advisor award

Chadron State College’s Director of College Relations Alex Helmbrecht received the national Blue Key Outstanding Advisor Award for 2021 during the organization’s virtual conference Jan. 15.
Former CSC student John Murphy of Harrison, Nebraska, nominated Helmbrecht for the honor. In his nomination, Murphy wrote Helmbrecht is an advocate for Blue Key members.
“During his career at CSC, he helped two students, both Blue Key members, receive national writing awards for blogs about their time as CSC football members,” Murphy wrote. “He has become another father figure to me and is someone I know I can look up to for any reason.”
Helmbrecht, a 2005 CSC alumnus, served as the institution’s Sports Information Director from 2007 to 2014 and was named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Sports Information Director of the Year in 2013. Helmbrecht has been the Director of College Relations since 2014. He is responsible for the management and operations of the College Relations’ department, and has a wide range of duties related to the successful design, implementation, and execution of marketing and communication plans.
“Serving as Blue Key’s advisor has given me so many rewarding experiences. I’m thankful to all the officers and students who have been actively involved with Blue Key over the years, as well as all the co-advisors. This award is as much theirs as it is mine,” Helmbrecht said. “I get to play a small part in these students’ lives, but I have no doubt they all go forward in their communities embodying Blue Key’s motto of ‘Serving I Live.’”
Blue Key is the oldest honor society on campus and its membership values leadership, service, scholastic achievements, citizenship, and an adherence to principles of faith. The organization assists with the annual Homecoming parade, hosts the Brain Bowl Quiz Bowl, assists Cardinal Key with blood drives, serves as ushers for various events, and co-hosts Ivy Day with Cardinal Key each spring to recognize top students in each major.
Helmbrecht values traditions and has started some of his own. Last year, he asked Project Coordinator Kate Pope to write the names of all CSC Blue Key members from when the chapter began in 1932 in an official roll book. Now, all newly inducted members sign next to their names.
Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Jim Powell wrote he has been impressed with Helmbrecht’s dedication to Blue Key in a letter supporting Murphy’s nomination.
“His energy and passion in the promotion of the chapter and all it represents is commendable,” Powell said.
In her letter of support, Student Activities Coordinator Megan Northrup said Helmbrecht is involved on campus and possesses an immense knowledge of the school’s history, as well as clear vision for CSC’s future.
Dr. Tracy Nobiling, Professor of Justice Studies, said in her letter of support that Helmbrecht’s service on campus committees is extensive and diverse.
“He seeks out opportunities to serve students and the campus in ways that make students a top priority. All of these activities reflect his innate leadership abilities and eagerness to assume leadership responsibilities; his role as Blue Key Honor Society advisor is one such example,” Nobiling wrote.