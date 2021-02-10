Helmbrecht wins national Blue Key Advisor award

Chadron State College’s Director of College Relations Alex Helmbrecht received the national Blue Key Outstanding Advisor Award for 2021 during the organization’s virtual conference Jan. 15.

Former CSC student John Murphy of Harrison, Nebraska, nominated Helmbrecht for the honor. In his nomination, Murphy wrote Helmbrecht is an advocate for Blue Key members.

“During his career at CSC, he helped two students, both Blue Key members, receive national writing awards for blogs about their time as CSC football members,” Murphy wrote. “He has become another father figure to me and is someone I know I can look up to for any reason.”

Helmbrecht, a 2005 CSC alumnus, served as the institution’s Sports Information Director from 2007 to 2014 and was named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Sports Information Director of the Year in 2013. Helmbrecht has been the Director of College Relations since 2014. He is responsible for the management and operations of the College Relations’ department, and has a wide range of duties related to the successful design, implementation, and execution of marketing and communication plans.