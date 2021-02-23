heloise 02 27

Be careful to prevent your dog from being dognapped. -- Heloise

Dear Heloise: Here's a fun and meaningful project for a scouting, church or youth group, and it can be facilitated virtually: Create pen pals with people in nursing homes!

Lots of nursing homes and senior living centers have been on lockdown since the COVID-19 outbreak, which means no visitors for the folks there.

Have your group write individual letters to the residents. Have them ask a lot of questions: Tell me about where you're from, your childhood, what you did when you were my age. What was your family like, what was your job or career? What hobbies did you have? Do you have any advice for me?

Have each student write a letter to someone in the home, including details of their life. Address it for a gentleman or lady. A nice gesture is to include a stamped and addressed envelope and some stationery. Use notebook paper; it doesn't have to be fancy. -- Marie R. in Texas

Marie, love it! Reach out to the facility in advance to let them know of your project and to get permission if necessary. -- Heloise

Dear Heloise: I keep an ice cube on an old plastic lid in my freezer. I can monitor my freezer this way. If there's water around the ice cube, it means the ice has melted and refrozen. The freezer is not keeping cool. -- Marie R. in Arizona

