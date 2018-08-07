Dear Readers: Your credit score is important when you are building your financial future. Your credit score is a number (from 300 to 850) that considers many factors: if you pay your bills on time, how many credit accounts you have, how much you use that credit, how many new accounts you open, any delinquent accounts you may have, and other things.
Companies may look at your credit score when deciding whether to lend you money, sell you goods or services and then collect for them over time, or sell you a home.
Businesses know that your past behavior is a good indication of what may happen in the future. Keep your bills up to date, and try not to overextend yourself. — Heloise
Dear Heloise: Every time we dine out with the grandchildren, we get food from the children's menu, but we are given adult-sized utensils.
How is a 2-year-old expected to use the same-size fork and spoon as me? Restaurants, why not invest in child-size utensils?
We try to remember to bring our own, but sometimes we forget. Thank you for helping get the word out. We love your column. — Amy in New Jersey
Dear Heloise: Online reviews can be helpful, but reviewers must be careful that they are reviewing the correct item. Often, I'll read a review and the description given by the reviewer doesn't match the item I'm looking at.
The reviewer should mention the item by the descriptive name or model number and color, if applicable.
If the person is giving a negative review, it needs to be given for the correct item. This not only helps the reader, but the vendor as well. — P.J., Ocala, Fla.
Great hint, P.J.! And give the company a chance to make it right before writing a negative review. The company should be more than happy to resolve any issues. — Heloise
Dear Heloise: I love your column here in Bozeman, Montana! Recently, while organizing travel things, I put the leftover euro currency in a bag with the plug adapters we use while visiting Italy. Next trip, we will be all set! — Peter J., via email
Wonderful hint, Peter! — Heloise
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise(at)Heloise.com. I can't answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
(c)2018 by King Features Syndicate Inc.