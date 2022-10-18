Hemingford girls win Class D district title

Led by Hemingford, several other northwest Nebraska runners have qualified for the State Cross Country Meet in Kearney on Friday along with the Chadron girls.

The Hemingford girls won the Class D-6 District championship at the meet in Bridgeport last Friday. The LadyCats finished with just 13 points while Bridgeport was the runner-up with 26.

Hemingford was led by freshman Dakota Horstman, who placed fourth. Teammates Aurora Hinman and Carlye Kresel also made the top 10, finishing eighth and ninth, respectively. Gordon-Rushville’s Tyrah American Horse will also be running in Kearney after placing seventh at the district meet.

The Hemingford boys also qualified by finishing third in the team standings. The Bobcats’ only medalist was Zane Hinman, who was eighth. Other individual qualifiers from the area were Greg Johns of Gordon-Rushville, 13th, and Parker Wellnitz of Hay Springs, 15th .

Led by two-time state champion Madison Seiler, the Gering girls’ team qualified for state in Class B by placing second behind only York at the B-4 District Meet at Overton. Seiler’s winning time of 18:52.5 was the only one under 19 minutes at the Class B district meets. She will strive to be the state’s first three-time state champion since girls began running 5 kilometers at the state meet.

Seiler’s teammate Jadyn Scott placed third at the district meet. The Scottsbluff girls’ team also qualified for state by placing third in district showdown. Kaylee Charbonneau and Jaime Moore led the Bearcats by placing fourth and ninth, respectively.

Lexington swept the top four places in the boys’ competition at the western-most district meet for a perfect 10-point score. Gering was the runner-up with 39 points.

The Bulldogs’ top 15 finishers were Bryce Carrillo, sixth; Nate Seiler, eighth; Axton Stone, 11th ; and Gage Ruzicka, 14th. Two Scottsbluff entries also qualified for state. Hans Bastron was seventh and James Adams 12th.