Chadron State College golfers wrapped up their second tournament of the year on Sunday at Marshall Golf Club. Alpine Hickstein carded a 76, on Sunday's round two, for her fourth-best collegiate round and the sixth-best at the course on Sunday. She finished in a tie for 10th place individually, while the four CSC freshmen held onto top-40 showings in the 85-woman field.
"The girls had a good weekend," said CSC Head Women's Golf Coach John Ritzen. "It was gratifying to see all the ladies unsatisfied with how they played, while their scores were still decent. That speaks to the potential this group has."
One of the freshmen, Kenzey Kanno of Mitchell, Nebraska, was a surprise in her collegiate debut, tying for second out of the seven CSC golfers who attended. She shot 84-81-165 to finish in a tie for 31st individually, although her scores could not be recorded for the team as she entered independently.
Right there with Kanno was another freshman, Brooke Kramer, with an identical card of 84-81-165.
One stroke behind the pair was Allison Acosta with an 81-85-166 finish, for a 37th place tie.
Rounding out the freshman quartet was Kinsey Smith, trailing the others by just one more stroke with a consistent 84-83-167, to lock up a tie for 40th.
The Eagles were seventh of the tournament's 13 teams, despite starting Sunday at fifth and dropping four strokes from Saturday's round. They finished 329-325-654.
Team honors for the event went to Augustana University, whose Alex Stone and Hannah Hankinson finished first and second, respectively. Stone tied two tournament records with her round two score of 70 and her tourney score of 144.
CSC will travel down south to Amarillo, Texas, next Monday for the West Texas A&M Lady Buffs Invitational.
CSC Individual Results:
T-10, Alpine Hickstein, 80-76-156; T-31, Kenzey Kanno, 84-81-165; T-31, Brooke Kramer, 84-81-165; T-37, Allison Acosta, 81-85-166; T-40, Kinsey Smith, 84-83-167; T-50, Anna Branscome, 84-87-171; T-50, Abby White, 84-87-171.
Team Results:
1, Augustana, 302-306-608; 2, Minnesota State, 311-316-627; 3, Minot State, 323-310-633; T-4, St. Cloud State, 329-317-646; T-4, Winona State, 325-321-646; 6, Upper Iowa, 331-316-647; 7, Chadron State, 329-325-654; 8, Southwest Minnesota State, 334-326-660; 9, Bemidji State, 337-324-661; 10, MSU Moorhead, 351-360-711; 11, Black Hills State, 356-362-718; 12, Minnesota Crookston, 401-384-786.