Hickstein sets CSC 36-hole record

Sophomore golfer Alpine Hickstein concluded Chadron State’s final tournament of the fall semester last week with a card showing 74-78,152, giving her the Eagles’ individual 36-hole record and a tie for fifth place individually at the Samuel Proal Invitational at Pueblo Country Club.

The Eagles finished fifth among the 10 teams, all of them from Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

"Alpine played great and stayed positive, even when she wasn't playing well,” said CSC Head Golf Coach John Ritzen “All the girls had some adversity over the two days, and we need to learn how to handle that throughout a round. Once we figure that out, we will be a great team. Everyone has an idea of where she needs to improve this offseason, so we are excited to start working on those things."

The old CSC record of 153 for 36 holes was initially set in 2007 by Ally Malzahn and tied in 2015 by Kelli Haynes.

Hickstein played the par-three holes according to schedule, on average, with two birdies, six pars, and two bogeys over the 10 holes. She was the only player in the field to finish at even par on the short holes. She tied for fourth in total birdies, with six.