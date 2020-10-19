Hickstein sets CSC 36-hole record

Sophomore golfer Alpine Hickstein concluded Chadron State’s final tournament of the fall semester last week with a card showing 74-78,152, giving her the Eagles’ individual 36-hole record and a tie for fifth place individually at the Samuel Proal Invitational at Pueblo Country Club.
The Eagles finished fifth among the 10 teams, all of them from Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
"Alpine played great and stayed positive, even when she wasn't playing well,” said CSC Head Golf Coach John Ritzen “All the girls had some adversity over the two days, and we need to learn how to handle that throughout a round. Once we figure that out, we will be a great team. Everyone has an idea of where she needs to improve this offseason, so we are excited to start working on those things."
The old CSC record of 153 for 36 holes was initially set in 2007 by Ally Malzahn and tied in 2015 by Kelli Haynes.
Hickstein played the par-three holes according to schedule, on average, with two birdies, six pars, and two bogeys over the 10 holes. She was the only player in the field to finish at even par on the short holes. She tied for fourth in total birdies, with six.
Freshman Brooke Kramer also finished in the top half of the field, tying for 23rd among the 57 golfers with scores of 81-83,164, three strokes off of her career best. She contributed four birdies on Monday to the Eagles' third-best team total of 16, and she had CSC's best score on par-fours.
Freshman Kinsey Smith finished at 168 after two identical rounds of 84, and freshman Allison Acosta was one stroke behind her, firing 81-88-169.
Freshman Kenzey Kanno scored for the team on Tuesday with her second-round 84, a seven-stroke improvement seven strokes from her 91 on Monday to finish at 175.
The Westminster College Griffons from Salt Lake City were the team champs, going 315-306, 621, two strokes ahead of Colorado Mesa. CSC’s 649 total was the same as the Eagles shot in the season-opener on a Denver course in September.
Individually, Faith Kilgore of Colorado Christian won the second of three events she entered this fall, both of which CSC also entered.
The Eagles will begin an extended offseason after the tournament originally scheduled for this week in Albuquerque was relocated and they will not enter. They will return to the links March 6 for two meets in Las Vegas, Nev.
CSC Individual results: T5, Alpine Hickstein, 74-78, 152; T23, Brooke Kramer, 81-83, 164; T30, Kinsey Smith, 84-84, 168; T32, Allison Acosta, 81-88, 169; T40, Kenzey Kanno, 91-84,175; 54, Jordan Grasis, 98-95,193.
Team Results: 1, Westminster, 315-306, 621; 2, Colorado Mesa, 310-313, 623; T3, Colorado Christian, 313-319, 632; T3, UCCS, 321-311, 632; 5, Chadron State, 320-329, 649; 6, CSU-Pueblo, 323-327, 650; 7, South Dakota Mines, 353-332, 685; 8, Fort Lewis, 361-339, 700; 9, Adams State, 366-342, 708; 10, Black Hills State, 368-348, 716.
