Chadron State College golfer Alpine Hickstein carded an eight-over-par 80 on Monday at the West Texas A&M Fall Invitational, finishing round one in a six-way tie for 21st at Tascosa Country Club in windy Amarillo, Texas.
Hickstein played a fairly consistent round with nine pars, and she birdied holes 8 and 18 after beginning the day on hole 12. She played particularly well coming back into the clubhouse on holes four through nine, where she was a combined one-under-par.
The four freshman members of the team - Kinsey Smith, Kenzey Kanno, Brooke Kramer, and Allison Acosta - also competed, finishing between 42nd and 64th in the field of 70.
Chadron State was tied for 11th in the team standings, with a score of 343.
Host West Texas A&M led after 18 holes breaking 300 to finish at 299. The Lady Buffs' Holly Winter was the individual leader at 71.
The final results of the invite were not available at time of print.