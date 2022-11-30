 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school basketball tipping off

The high school basketball season tips off his week, and something usual will take place Thursday night in the first game along Highway 20.

The newly-minted cooperative team between the girls’ basketball players from Crawford and Sioux County is officially known as the Crawford Rams, and most of their home games will be played in Crawford, but the first one will be in Harrison.

The opponent will be Cody-Kilgore. Since the C-K Cowboys were also to play the SC Warriors in their openers, both games will be at the same location. Barry Swisher, the Sioux County activities director, said the girls’ game will start at 5 and boys contest at 6:30 or thereabouts.

Saturday night, the Sioux County boys will play Crawford boys there, but there won’t be a girls’ game. Sioux County won’t play Cody-Kilgore again this winter, but both Crawford teams will visit Cody for a double-header on Feb. 3.

Things are going to be just fine. It’s how things work in the West. Here’s more of the schedule:

Girls’ Games

Thursday, Dec. 1

Cody-Kilgore vs. Crawford at Harrison

Friday, Dec. 2

Bayard at Crawford

Hay Springs at Cody-Kilgore

Hemingford at Gordon Rushville

Saturday, Dec. 3

Arthur County at Hay Springs

Gordon-Rushville at Ainsworth

Hyannis at Hemingford

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Crawford at Gordon-Rushville

Morrill at Hay Springs

Boys’ Games

Thursday, Dec. 1

Cody-Kilgore at Sioux County

Friday, Dec. 2

Bayard at Crawford

Hay Springs at Cody-Kilgore

Hemingford at Gordon Rushville

Saturday, Dec. 3

Sioux County at Crawford

Arthur County at Hay Springs

Gordon-Rushville at Ainsworth

Hyannis at Hemingford

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Crawford at Gordon-Rushville

Morrill at Hay Springs

