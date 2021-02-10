High school forms new FCCLA chapter

This year our school founded a new FCCLA chapter which stands for Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America. FCCLA focuses on helping students enrich their lives through leadership and life skills. The club utilizes proficiency in family and consumer science allowing members the ability to build real-world skills that include: planning, goal setting, problem-solving, and interpersonal communication.

Students also have the opportunity to create projects that bring attention to a variety of youth concerns. These projects are able to compete from a district level all the way to a national level. Being our first year we have been able to complete a lot thanks to our advisor [Brenda] Budler, devoted officers Sofia Oladimeji (President), Dallas Kelso (Vice President), Morgan Rutledge (Vice President of Public Relations), Neffie McMann (Vice President of Membership), and Kourtney Hawk (Secretary/Treasurer), and our 22 affiliated members.

Our FCCLA chapter may be new to the school, but that did not stop us from doing some amazing projects this year. We started off the year with a bang, working on projects like fire prevention in the State Park and our very own “Puppy Pageant” to raise money and awareness for Friends of Pets.