This Thursday area high school volleyball teams will gather at Chadron State College for a series of scrimmages to benefit the Nebraska School Sports Hall of Fame.
Twelve schools will partake in the jamboree hosted by CSC at the Chicoine Center and Armstrong Building.
According to Chadron High School athletic director Andy Pope, teams within the Western Conference were excited about the possibility of the jamboree when he brought the idea to them at a meeting in spring, and all but one will attend.
In scrimmages beginning at 6:00p.m., teams will play two sets to 25 points for each of the teams involved.
According to Pope, scrimmages were scheduled with an emphasis toward providing teams with sets against teams they typically don’t see, but that some scrimmages had been previously scheduled and required only a venue change.
The jamboree also coincides with the Nebraska School Activities Association Volleyball Officials Clinic which will precede scrimmages.
During the jamboree, members of the CSC volleyball team will volunteer as line judges and score keepers. The group will also work concessions.
CSC Athletic Director Joel Smith says the college was eager to participate and play host.
“There’s a lot of win-wins all around,” he says regarding the jamboree. “People have an opportunity to see our facilities and see our campus; that’s really important to us.
“Any time we have events that can benefit so many groups of people we get excited.”
Tickets will be $5 for adults and $4 for students and all proceeds will go to the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame.
Spectators are being asked to use the southwest entrance to the Chicoine center as it will be the only entrance used.
Chadron, Alliance, Crawford, Gering, Gordon-Rushville, Hay Springs, Hemingford, Leyton, Morrill, Scottsbluff, and Sidney are the participating teams.