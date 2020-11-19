Hill City suffers tough first-round loss to Parker

Hill City didn’t go away, however, and after going 11-7 in the third, took six of the next eight points to pull even at 13-13. After a Parker kill attempt sailed wide to give the Rangers the lead, Wathen tacked on two more points with a solo block and a kill.

Clinging to an 18-16 lead, Hill City grabbed the next five points before losing two straight, which Wathen followed with a kill to bring up set point, which the Rangers converted to win the third set 25-18 and avoid a straight-sets loss.

The Rangers hung tough in the fourth, building an 11-6 advantage before the Pheasants drove back again and evened the set at 13-apiece. Hill City then got points from four different players, including an ace by Addisen Barber that crashed into the net and curled over into enemy territory, to make it 18-14.

Down 21-18 later in the set, Parker strung together four consecutive points to pull even once again at 22-22. A solo block by Wathen was followed by a kill attempt by the Pheasants that landed out of bounds, seemingly giving the Rangers set point for a chance at going to a fifth and final set, but an official ruled the ball made contact with a Hill City played before traveling out of bounds, awarding the point to Parker instead to make it 23-23.