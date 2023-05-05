Nestled amongst the hills in a quiet corner of Spearfish lies the only historic national fish hatchery in the United States.

Established in 1896, the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery now raises 60,000 trout annually used to stock tribal and military waters across western South Dakota and eastern Montana.

Nearly 200,000 visitors make their way across a quaint wooden bridge to explore the seven-acre property each year. Two nature trails run along the edge of Ames Canyon, while the Von Bayer Museum of Fish Culture, a replica 1910 fisheries rail car and statues by local artist Jim Maher retell the fisheries story.

It operates under a tight-knit partnership between the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, nonprofit Booth Society and the community of Spearfish.

Booth Society Executive Director Karen Holzer, who has been working at the hatchery since 2017, explained the joy of seeing new generations experiencing the site the way their parents did as children.

The sense of community makes the hatchery a unique part of South Dakota's history.

"You're just fortunate to be able to be working in a mini-ecosystem that just allows you to experience all the different times of the day and seasons of the year," she said. "You just get to be here because you're coming to work. It's just an added bonus."

But the D.C. Booth Fish Hatchery story isn’t just South Dakota’s.

”We are local as D.C. Booth, but more than that, we’re telling the story of national fisheries,” Holzer said.

The hatchery is home to the National Fish and Aquatic Conservation Archives, a collection of 1.8 million archived records and artifacts preserved to protect the history of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Dewitt Clinton Booth

Dewitt Clinton Booth arrived in Spearfish in 1899 as the first superintendent of the hatchery and the youngest superintendent in the U.S. Fishery Corps.

The historic home built for the Booth family still stands on the grounds of the hatchery and is open for tours in the summertime. The two-story Colonial Revival house was built in 1905 and was advanced for its time, having both working electricity and plumbing. It housed fish and wildlife staff until 1983 when the Booth Society took over the house and filled it with period furniture donated by the Spearfish community.

”It‘s stuff they got out of their basements and stuff that their grandparents had,” Holzer said. ”...It all was here [in Spearfish] and used.“

Booth family heirlooms are mixed in amongst the donated furnishings, all backdropped by new, period-appropriate wallpaper installed this winter.

”This is all new wallpaper, so we’re super-excited,“ Holzer said. “It‘s actually reprints of stuff they sold at the time. Nobody has seen this wallpaper yet.”

A donated square grand piano graces the room where D.C.’s wife, Ruby, taught piano lessons, while the icebox still sits open for visitors to marvel at life before in-home refrigeration.

A staircase jutting unusually into the kitchen was Ruby’s masterminding — a way for their children, Edward and Catherine, to go from playing in the garden to their rooms without disturbing D.C. while he entertained guests.

The back garden, now called Ruby’s Garden, hosts a dozen weddings a year. The winter gray will soon spring to colorful life thanks to local master gardeners, who volunteer their time to maintain the garden.

”We’re very, very pleased that we have so much community involvement in lots of things,“ Holzer said.

Museum

In 1901, Booth began traveling to the West Thumb of Yellowstone Lake to collect black-spotted trout eggs to raise at the hatchery. The boat used, which was taken to Yellowstone by train and on horseback, sits on the grounds at the hatchery for visitors to see.

The Von Bayer Museum is lined with the hatching trays and incubators used in the early days. Displays of archived logs and artifacts like nets sit in glass cases in the middle of the room. Along the side, shiny milk cans — including some retrofitted to hang as saddle bags — sit, a testament to how fish used to be transported for release.

The building is so packed full of history they’re actually redesigning it to make a more dynamic exhibit.

“We’re hoping to start work on it mid-summer. So by next season, this will have a whole new look,” Holzer said. “It will have increased security, lighting and storyboarding as part of it.”

The upstairs, which was the Booth’s cramped quarters until the 1905 house was complete, is also being renovated to look the way it did when the family occupied it. They’re working to recreate the room using old photographs as a guide.

Sitting across from the museum is a replica federal fisheries rail car used to transport fish along the east coast until the transcontinental railroad allowed its operation nationwide.

“This is really a national story,” Holzer said. “It‘s not only a South Dakota story. It was how Fish and Wildlife transported fish out into the United States.”

Ten such railcars existed; all were destroyed around World War II.

The narrow innards are dominated by metal tanks — used to transport fish — an icebox used to keep the trout cool and stowaway bunks lofted high in the air.

Holzer explained these were coveted jobs; each rail car usually housed three messengers who took care of the fish, a captain and a cook. They even had their own branded china, also on display in the museum.

Local carpenter Roger Leslie did the woodworking inside the rail car, using a scale model that once was on display at the World’s Fair. That scale model is available to view inside the museum. It’s another project largely done by volunteers, a reminder of the passion the Spearfish community has for the hatchery.

Wildlife

The gurgle of Spearfish Creek, healthy fish population and surrounding habitat make the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery a haven not only for fish, but other local fauna as well.

A pair of geese raise hatchlings on the property each year, their orange fluff starkly contrasting the dark waters. Ducks float along the current, while at times osprey or bald eagles can be spotted dropping in to pick off trout for dinner.

”We just want to make their experience in the outdoors with wildlife something to remember,” Holzer said.

There’s ample opportunity to see the fish, with 40- to 50-thousand on site at any one time across four long raceways and five rearing ponds.

Fish and Wildlife no longer hatches the trout eggs, instead bringing them in from a hatchery in Ennis, Montana, when they’re about three-inches long. From there, fishery staff raise them until they’re 10- to 12-inches in size.

A walk along the concrete paths affords visitors the opportunity to see the fish from hatchling size until they’re fully grown. The hatchery stocks in the spring and fall, meaning they’re just about ready to start raising the next group.

Visitors to D.C. Booth don’t just get to see the fish, they also have the opportunity to feed them. Quarter machines dotted along the pathway dispense handfuls of high-protein fish food aggressively snapped up by the waiting trout.

A concrete staircase descends below ground-level, bathing visitors in an eerie green light interrupted by trout of all sizes swimming rhythmically along the glass.

”This is cut into an actual pond,” Holzer said. “You’re really looking at the actual underneath of a pond. The water comes in from Spearfish Creek, it‘ll go through the ponds and then there’s a gateway that it goes back out.”

Up top, handfuls of fish food cause quite a stir. Even the hint of a shadow is enough to disrupt their seemingly infinite swim and draw the trout, mouth agape, to the surface.

Visit

The nonprofit Booth Society took over visitor services in the 1980s, working on advocacy, education, events and fundraising.

The D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery grounds are open dawn-to-dusk 360 days a year. Beginning May 13, the gift shop, museum, Fish Car and Booth House will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the summer season.

A termesphere depicting the history of the fish hatchery, the creation of local artist Dick Termes, is set to be unveiled on May 20 during the Booth Day celebration.

The facility will host numerous fundraising and other events this summer, like the Black Hills Beer Run, entering its 10th year, and the Hot Rods for Hatcheries car show in August.

”We‘re funded through memberships, donations, a limited amount of grants and a lot of community support,” Holzer said. “That’s how we provide the visitor service.”

For more information on the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery, visit dcboothfishhatchery.org.