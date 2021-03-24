History Nebraska to present 2021 awards

LINCOLN — History Nebraska is proud to announce the winners of the 2021 History Nebraska Awards. History Nebraska annually recognizes people that provide significant contributions to the preservation and interpretation of Nebraska history. Winners will be presented with their awards during a special Legislative event on Wednesday, April 7, at the historic Kennard House in Lincoln.

The History Nebraska Excellence in Teaching Award will be given to Michael Sandstrom from Chadron Public Schools.

According to a release from History Nebraska, “Mr. Sandstrom is an outstanding teacher that goes the extra mile for students. Students learn to utilize primary documents in a way that makes history fun and interactive. Each year Mr. Sandstrom travels across the entire state with students to compete in the Nebraska State History Day competition. His students demonstrate mastery of historical analysis of original primary and secondary documents.

“He inspires his students to love history and think critically about the many points of view found in accounts. Getting students to this level of skill attainment and be willing to travel seven hours in a big yellow school bus across the state speaks volumes about his ability to motivate and inspire his students.”