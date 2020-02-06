History 02 07 20

ON FEB. 7, 1964, the Beatles arrived at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport to begin their first American tour.

In 1812, author Charles Dickens was born in Landport, Portsmouth, England.

In 1817, America's first public gas street lamp was lighted in Baltimore at the corner of Market and Lemon streets (now East Baltimore and Holliday streets).

In 1940, Walt Disney's second animated feature, "Pinocchio," premiered in New York.

In 1943, the government abruptly announced that wartime rationing of shoes made of leather would go into effect in two days, limiting consumers to buying three pairs per person per year. (Rationing was lifted in October 1945.)

In 1948, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower resigned as U.S. Army chief of staff; he was succeeded by Gen. Omar Bradley.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy imposed a full trade embargo on Cuba.

In 1984, space shuttle Challenger astronauts Bruce McCandless II and Robert L. Stewart went on the first untethered spacewalk, which lasted nearly six hours.