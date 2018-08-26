ON AUG. 26, 1957, the Soviet Union announced it had successfully tested an intercontinental ballistic missile.
In 55 B.C., Roman forces under Julius Caesar invaded Britain, with only limited success.
In 1883, the island volcano Krakatoa began cataclysmic eruptions, leading to a massive explosion the following day.
In 1910, Thomas Edison demonstrated for reporters an improved version of his Kinetophone, a device for showing a movie with synchronized sound.
In 1920, the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, guaranteeing American women's right to vote, was certified in effect by Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby.
In 1944, French Gen. Charles de Gaulle braved the threat of German snipers as he led a victory march in Paris, which had just been liberated by the Allies from Nazi occupation.
In 1958, Alaskans went to the polls to overwhelmingly vote in favor of statehood.
In 1968, the Democratic National Convention opened in Chicago; the four-day event that resulted in the nomination of Hubert H. Humphrey for president was marked by a bloody police crackdown on antiwar protesters in the streets.
In 2015, Alison Parker, a reporter for WDBJ-TV in Roanoke, Va., and cameraman Adam Ward were shot to death during a live broadcast by a disgruntled former station employee who fatally shot himself while being pursued by police.