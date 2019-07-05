One of the most popular events at the Sioux County Fair is the annual hog wrestling.
What began as a benefit for the Sioux County FFA several years ago is now under the auspices of the high school’s rodeo club, which will take over the organization of the hog wrestling event effective this year.
Teams of three men or three women race against the clock in their efforts to capture a squealing, greasy pig in a muddy ring and place the critter, butt-down, in a barrel. There is also a high school division.
You’ll want to save your seat early, as the stands fill quickly. And be warned. Those along the front row of bleachers anywhere around the ring are sure to get in on the action as muddy water flies everywhere as contestants chase those pigs.
A calcutta of the men’s and women’s teams takes place before any pigs are let loose, and the sale of t-shirts raises additional funds for the Sioux County Rodeo Club.
This year’s 11th annual hog wrestling is Aug. 3 at 5 p.m. at the Sioux County Fairgrounds. Contact Eric Meidell at 308-665-5204 to enter. Cost is $35 per person.