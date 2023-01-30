 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hold on tight

  • Updated
  • 0

Related to this story

Most Popular

Julie Frye-Mueller's Senate punishment followed exchange on vaccines

Julie Frye-Mueller's Senate punishment followed exchange on vaccines

A South Dakota Republican state senator who was stripped of her committee assignments says that her legislative punishment followed comments she made to a legislative aide about vaccinations. Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, a Republican, told reporters that she had spoken to a member of the Legislature’s research staff this week about her views on vaccinations. Republican Sen. Lee Schoenbeck presides over the Senate and made the decision to remove Frye-Mueller from two committee assignments Wednesday. He has repeatedly declined to comment on the move.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News