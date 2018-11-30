To put anyone in the holiday mood and prime for planning, check out these holiday fun facts, courtesy of Nationwide, Pew Research, Statistics Canada, and Good Housekeeping.
- Sarah Josepha Hale spent 36 years campaigning to make Thanksgiving a national holiday. She finally succeeded in 1863.
- It is believed that 50 pilgrims and 90 Wampanoag tribe members attended the first Thanksgiving feast.
- Ninety-six percent of American families gather each Thanksgiving.
- While it takes an average of seven hours to cook a turkey, the average time spent eating the Thanksgiving meal is just 16 minutes.
- About half of all Americans say it doesn't matter how people greet them around the holidays, with "Merry Christmas" or "Happy Holidays" being non-preferential.
- Nine in 10 American's say they celebrate Christmas.
- Canada is a net exporter of fresh-cut Christmas trees. In 2016, the country exported close to two million trees.
- Coca-Cola is largely responsible for the red coat and ensemble Santa Claus wears. The company made the image popular in its 1930s advertisements.
- "Jingle Bells" originally was a Thanksgiving song, and it was first performed by composer/organist James Lord Pierpont at his church's Thanksgiving concert.
- The highest-grossing Christmas movie of all time is "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," starring Jim Carrey in the titular role.