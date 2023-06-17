Rapid City’s Juneteenth observance, Still We Rise, invites the community to come together to celebrate freedom through arts, history, performances and food.

Still We Rise: Juneteenth Celebration takes place from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the third floor parking entrance for the Studio Theater at the Performing Arts Center in Rapid City. The event is free and open to everyone.

Juneteenth is an opportunity for the entire community to celebrate our shared freedom. Juneteenth honors the end to slavery in the United States and is considered the longest-running African American holiday.

Juneteenth derives its name from June and 19th. On June 19, 1865, enslaved people were declared free under the terms of the 1862 Emancipation Proclamation. Since January 1863, Union soldiers, many of whom were Black, had been reading aloud the proclamation on plantations and in cities across the south as the Confederacy lost territory. It took until June 19, 1865 for the enslaved people of Texas to be proclaimed free. The day was then celebrated as Juneteenth.

On June 17, 2021, it officially became a federal holiday.

Still We Rise invites the community to learn about the roots of Juneteenth with a historical reenactment of the black experience by storyteller, performer and speaker Joyce Jefferson of Rapid City, and through spoken word by Leah Williams. These will be followed by a discussion led by Michelle Porter.

A “food for the soul” lunch will be provided by A&D Jamaican Restaurant in Rapid City.

A talent showcase begins at 12:30 p.m., featuring Donovan Washington, Dan Snethen, Kiyan Pittman, Bernie and Alena McFarling, Anverrea Bennett, Denali Green and more, with emcees Michelle Porter, Manasseh Dyse and Kherdine Weber.

A Kids Zone will be open from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a variety of activities for children including a bouncy house, goat petting zoo, balloon animals and theater games.

The Juneteenth Celebration program is funded by a grant from the South Dakota Humanities Council, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.