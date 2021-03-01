Home-school overhaul advances to House on 8-5 vote

PIERRE | Let parents determine the education of their children. That was the prevailing argument from proponents of SB177, an overhaul of the state’s home-schooling laws, which was approved Monday morning by the House Local Government Committee.
SB177 streamlines the notification process for parents who home-school their children, allows those students to skip standardized tests in grades four, eight and 11 and allows participation in extracurricular activities.
“A good education starts in the home and starts with good parents,” said Maggie Seidel, a senior adviser in Gov. Kristi Noem’s office.
Seidel said SB177 enhanced truancy standards and warned the committee that they would hear testimony from opponents of the bill that it would allow for abuses of the system.
“If we could legislate behavior,” Seidel said, “our prisons would be empty and our churches would be full.”
Tiffany Sanderson, secretary of the Department of Education, said home-school families often set higher standards than testing language arts and math in three grades.
“Many families assess on an annual basis,” Sanderson said. “This is not a major issue.”
Passage of the bill would standardize rules for allowing home-schooled students to compete in extracurricular activities, Sanderson said. Currently that participation is governed by local school boards.
“That means we have 149 different approaches,” Sanderson said.
If enacted, SB177 would make home-schooled students eligible for extracurricular activities if they met the standards of the South Dakota High School Activities Association and the local school district’s requirements.
“Kids who are involved with their peers are more academically engaged,” Sanderson said.
Sen. Wayne Steinhauer, R-Hartford, one of the bill’s sponsors, said local control needed to be given to parents.
“The building block of society is the family,” Steinhauer said. “Control of kids rests first with our families.”
Opposing the bill was Cynthia Mickelson, president of the Sioux Falls School Board, who said it didn’t do enough to protect at-risk students.
“This bill is problematic in many ways,” Mickelson said. “It will make dropping out easy.”
Tim Graf, superintendent of the Harrisburg School District, cautioned the committee to keep local control with school districts.
“COVID was an example of how local control works,” Graf said. “What works in one community does not work in another.”
Brian Moser, athletic director for the Pierre School District, said passage of SB177 would make it tough to determine if training rules were being broken by home-schooled students.
“This bill allows for an inequality,” Moser said. “It does not require grades or curriculum to be given to the athletic department.”
Opposition to the bill was an assault on parents’ rights, according to Mark Miller, general counsel for Gov. Kristi Noem.
“The opponents are trying to make it harder for parents to exercise their rights,” Miller said. “There is no one who holds a child more accountable than a parent.”
The bill was approved by the committee on a vote of 8-5 and now goes to the full House.