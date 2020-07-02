Hometown festivities celebrate Independence Day weekend

Mount Rushmore's July 3 festivities are in the national spotlight this year, but throughout the Black Hills, there's plenty of hometown fun to celebrate Independence Day.
Through July 5
Belle Fourche
Black Hills Roundup is packed with rodeo, a carnival, festivities and fireworks today through Saturday. On Thursday and Friday nights, fireworks shows start about 10 p.m. after the rodeo at Black Hills Roundup Grounds. Saturday’s celebration starts with the Belle Fourche Rodeo Run 5K/10K in Herrmann Park and a cowboy breakfast and pie social downtown. The Fourth of July parade begins at 10:30 a.m. in downtown Belle Fourche, with a flyover by a B-1 from the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, to open the parade. The day includes a military and first responders appreciation event and a cornhole tournament. A carnival and street dance with live music downtown wrap up the roundup and holiday celebration. For more information, go to blackhillsroundup.com/events
July 3
Box Elder
An Independence Day Festival: Fun, Food and Fireworks will be from 4:30 p.m.-11 p.m. at The Charm Farm. Enjoy games, children's activities, live music, horseback riding and more. The event is free; RSVP recommended. To RSVP, call 605-430-8265. For more information, go to facebook.com/charmfarmsd/
July 3-5
Custer
Boyd’s Antiques is hosting its Star-Spangled weekend with a flea market, live music, food trucks, and vendors. For more information, email boydsworldfamous@gmail.com.
Interior
The annual Interior Frontier Days Rodeo starts Friday night and continues through Sunday. Saturday’s lineup includes a cornhole tournament and a pig rib smoke-off. For more information, go to facebook.com/muddycreekprorodeo/
July 4
Custer
The town’s Old Time Country Fourth celebration starts at 10 a.m. with a flyover by a B-1 from the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, followed by a children’s parade at 10 a.m., followed by a patriots’ parade, with a flag ceremony at 11 a.m. Fireworks on Pageant Hill start at 9:30 p.m. For information and a Fourth of July scavenger hunt score card, go to custersd.com/blog/Custer's-4th-of-July-Festivities
Deadwood
Independence Day is packed with historic, family-friendly events. Watch Deadwood Alive’s show, “Shootout!” at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Main Street, and 6 p.m. in front of the Historic Franklin Hotel. Deadwood’s Independence Day parade starts at 3 p.m. at the Days of ’76 Event Complex, followed by live music at Outlaw Square. Bring blankets and chairs and stay after the concert to watch a recording of the Mount Rushmore fireworks. Please practice proper COVID-19 protocols including social distancing. For more information, call the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce, 605-578-1876 or go to deadwood.com.
Hot Springs
Fall River Fourth Celebration parade starts at 10 a.m. in downtown Hot Springs, with a flyover by a B-1 from the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base at 10:30 a.m. Fireworks (weather and fire conditions permitting), will begin at dusk, between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., launched from the City Shop along Highway 18 Bypass, Hot Springs. For information, go to facebook.com/HotSpringsSouthDakota/
Lead
“Dark Matter that Matters.” Make a chalk mural on the cement squares with artists David Livingston and Frank Haws, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Homestake Opera House courtyard. Everyone is welcome to come and participate for a few minutes or an hour. Wipes, plastic disposable gloves, and masks will be available for your use and safety. For more information: Call Homestake Opera House at 605-584-2067 or email info@homestakeopreahouse.org.
Piedmont
Festivities begin at 10 a.m. with a flyover by a B-1 from the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, before the Piedmont Independence Day Parade. Bring your own chairs and blankets to watch fireworks at dusk at The Barn, 16220 Spring Valley Road.
Rapid City
City of Rapid City fireworks start at dusk (about 9:30 p.m.) at Executive Golf Course, 210 Founders Park. In case of rain, fireworks will be July 5. Black Hills Speedway’s fireworks show starts after the races in Rapid Valley. In case of rain, fireworks will be July 5. Post 22 Baseball’s fireworks show starts at 10 p.m., about half an hour after the final game of the day at Fitzgerald Stadium.
Spearfish
The 20th annual Spearfish Independence Day Parade starts at noon, with a flyover by a B-1 from the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base. The parade will be led by health care staff parade marshals from Monument Health Spearfish. For health and safety reasons, no candy or brochures will be distributed during the parade. For more information, contact the Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce, 642-2626.
July 9-11
Wall
The 113th annual Wall Celebration starts July 9 with barrel racing and slack at Wall Rodeo Grounds. The party continues July 10 with rodeo events throughout the day, followed by a dance with live music. The celebration wraps up July 11 with a parade, rodeo events, the dedication of the Badlands Veterans Memorial, cornhole, and a dance with live music. For a complete schedule, go to facebook.com/wallsdcelebration/
