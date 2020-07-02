Hometown festivities celebrate Independence Day weekend

Hot Springs

Fall River Fourth Celebration parade starts at 10 a.m. in downtown Hot Springs, with a flyover by a B-1 from the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base at 10:30 a.m. Fireworks (weather and fire conditions permitting), will begin at dusk, between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., launched from the City Shop along Highway 18 Bypass, Hot Springs. For information, go to facebook.com/HotSpringsSouthDakota/

Lead

“Dark Matter that Matters.” Make a chalk mural on the cement squares with artists David Livingston and Frank Haws, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Homestake Opera House courtyard. Everyone is welcome to come and participate for a few minutes or an hour. Wipes, plastic disposable gloves, and masks will be available for your use and safety. For more information: Call Homestake Opera House at 605-584-2067 or email info@homestakeopreahouse.org.

Piedmont

Festivities begin at 10 a.m. with a flyover by a B-1 from the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, before the Piedmont Independence Day Parade. Bring your own chairs and blankets to watch fireworks at dusk at The Barn, 16220 Spring Valley Road.

Rapid City