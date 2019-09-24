Grant Huber, St. Thomas More, Football, Senior
The Cavalier wide receiver had four catches for 140 yards and three touchdowns during More's 46-0 win over Spearfish Friday night.
Hailey Uhre, Rapid City Stevens, Cross Country, Sophomore
Uhre had a second-place finish at the Clyde Cotton Cross Country Invitational in Huron with a time of 19:14.02.
Eli Brink, Rapid City Central, Soccer, Senior
Brink scored four goals and assisted on another in the Cobblers' 11-1 victory over Hot Springs Sept. 17 in Hot Springs.
Hank Kraft, Timber Lake, Football (running back), Sophomore
Kraft had nine carries for 207 yards and three touchdowns, while pulling in two receptions for 85 yards and a score in a 52-0 win over Gettysburg Friday.